Are you interested in learning how to gain Instagram followers without following others?
Following other users in order to gain more Instagram followers is a common strategy, but it should not be the sole focus of growing your Instagram account.
Following spam Instagram accounts may result in an imbalanced follower-to-following ratio, which is undesirable and can be unappealing.
This can impact users' perception of your popularity and potentially impact your earnings if you are an influencer.
In this post, we will provide marketing tips and IG tools to help grow your Instagram followers without the need to follow others first.
How to get followers on Instagram without following?
Here's how to get followers on Instagram without following:
1. Buy Instagram Followers
The best and fastest way to get more followers is to buy them from the Best Site to Buy Instagram Followers. It's fast, easy, and cheap.
(I personally reviewed each website and listed the PROS and CONS, and found the best site to buy Instagram followers)
Click here to compare the 7 Best sites to Buy Followers on Instagram.
2. Schedule Instagram posts and post frequently
Posting high-quality and relevant content on Instagram can help you gain more followers consistently, especially if you post frequently.
It's that easy.
3. Promote your Instagram profile on other channels
Using a "Follow me on Instagram" CTA is often effective in gaining more IG followers. This strategy leverages your existing content and presence on other social channels to increase visibility for your Instagram account.
One can send a follow request on Twitter, including a clickable link to their Instagram handle.
If you have a website, consider incorporating an Instagram follow button in strategic locations such as your page header, footer, and sidebars.
AddThis is an effective app for driving new visitors to your site at no cost.
Simply utilize the user-friendly interface to create your follow button and insert the code onto your website.
Engaging with comments on your posts or those on other popular Instagram accounts can help attract attention. It is recommended to have a variety of humorous topics ready to comment on Instagram in order to create a more relatable and friendly brand image.
It is important to check your direct message inbox as that is where your most interested leads may try to contact you.
To manage all your social media conversations in one place, utilize Vista Social's Inbox tool.
4. Try new content pillars and track results
Have you recently reviewed your Instagram content strategy?
If you're looking to improve your content's performance, consider trying out different content pillars for Instagram. To assist you in generating ideas, here are a few examples of content pillars that are suitable for Instagram.
● The content includes before and after photos, image quotes, and results to inspire.
● The behind-the-scenes content includes company meetings, lunch outings, team-building activities, and more.
● The content includes informative resources like video tutorials, infographics, and screenshots.
What are the factors to consider when determining the effectiveness of content pillars on Instagram?
The enjoyable aspect is that you are unaware.
It is possible to observe the activities of your top competitors on Instagram, however, there is no assurance that their strategies will yield the same outcomes for you.
One option is to use Instagram's built-in analytics to track performance, or for more comprehensive data, you can run a "Post Performance" report on Vista Social.
Vista Social provides a detailed report of your social media content's performance in a matter of seconds.
In the "Posts performance" section of the report, there is an overview of the user engagement metrics for each post.
Monitoring these metrics will assist in identifying the successful content pillars and those that should be discontinued.
5. Leverage influencer marketing
Vista Social is a social media management platform that offers content planning, scheduling, engagement, and analytics tools to help you grow.
If you are looking to increase your Instagram followers quickly, it is recommended to adopt a more focused approach.
Influencers have the ability to promote your Instagram account to a larger audience, resulting in several benefits such as gaining followers, increasing user engagement, and generating leads.
Branded Content Tools are available to facilitate collaboration with influencers. These tools allow you to whitelist influencers for automatic tag approvals and also provide the option for manual approvals to maintain greater control.
If you're unsure about how influencer marketing operates on Instagram, we can provide you with information.
Brands frequently collaborate with influencers on Instagram. You can identify these partnerships by looking for the "Paid partnership" tag.
Here is a sponsored post featuring a partnership between Addicted to Tools and the company Optus.
Here are some strategies for collaborating with influencers to grow your follower count.
● When planning a collaborative project, consider opportunities for collaboration such as interviews, Q&As, and live virtual events to provide the influencer with meaningful content to share.
● Provide influencers with early access by sending them complimentary products for review and urging them to share their discoveries.
● Instagram allows for the sharing of an influencer's pre-existing social media content as branded advertisements.
6. Run a hashtag contest
Offering a valuable prize to your target audience is an effective method to encourage them to follow your account. In return, you can ask potential Instagram followers to follow your page, tag their friends, write something creative, or do all of the mentioned actions.
To run contests, there is no need to buy tools or hire services. Simply create a prize, establish contest mechanics, and develop content for your contest post.
There are numerous hashtag contests on Instagram that can provide you with inspiration.
The Instagram algorithm takes into account comments, likes, and shares, which collectively contribute to increasing the visibility of your brand on the platform.
There are additional Instagram contests available for you to participate in.
● Encourage your followers to come up with creative captions for your image.
● Please participate in a trivia question and a winner will be selected from active users who provide the correct answer.
● Please select the best submissions from your audience and conduct a poll to determine the winner of the voting contest.
A unique branded hashtag is an important element of any Instagram contest, including hashtag contests.
Now let's move on to the next strategy.
7. Get smart with hashtags
Brainstorming with your team is necessary to create the perfect hashtags for Instagram marketing, especially if you aim to develop unique hashtags that are closely associated with your brand.
If you are struggling to generate ideas, you can utilize tools such as the All-Hashtag. Simply input any word that represents your brand, product, or contest.
● Find the most frequently used and popular hashtags associated with your keyword.
● Random: Find hashtags randomly.
● Discover the most recently-used hashtags.
All-Hashtag offers multiple lists of 30 hashtags. To generate more, you can click on 'More hashtags' under the appropriate list.
One suggestion is to utilize Vista Social to automate a first comment that includes these hashtags.
To schedule a post, simply paste your hashtags in the "Leave the first comment" field.
8. Use video content
In response to the popularity of TikTok, Instagram introduced features that prioritize short-form videos.
Instagram Reels is a feature that enables brands to connect with an attentive audience through videos that can last up to 60 seconds. Additionally, regular Instagram video posts can be published to attract the interest of your desired followers and increase the visibility of your content.
When starting with the most viewed Instagram video in your niche, it is likely that you will come across the following types of videos.
● Posts featuring videos from influencers and well-known individuals.
● Funny videos
● Videos that showcase the unboxing and reviewing of products.
● Product demos
● Videos featuring popular effects and sounds are being used.
Is it difficult to get more Instagram followers on your Instagram account on Instagram accounts?
Obtaining genuine Instagram followers can be achieved by implementing effective strategies. By incorporating a content strategy focused on user engagement and utilizing promotional methods such as Instagram Stories and influencer marketing, optimal outcomes can be achieved.
Is there a correlation between daily Instagram posts and increased engagement?
Posting frequently can increase the discoverability of your page on Instagram. It is important to ensure that each post is created and published with equal commitment to quality, relevance, and timeliness.
What is the optimal time to post on Instagram?
To maximize engagement, it is recommended to post content on Wednesday evenings between 7 PM and 9 PM. It is advisable to utilize Instagram Insights to continuously optimize your posting schedule.
