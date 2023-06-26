How To Make Passive Income In 2023 With Caged Beasts, Polygon, and Polkadot

Polygon has recently launched a slew of developments to bolster its features, improving the token’s potential in current markets. To help streamline future upgrades to Polygon’s blockchain, a proposal called “The Second Pillar: Polygon System Smart Contracts” details an ecosystem council where a team of dedicated individuals can implement improvements such as upgrading the current smart contracts of Polygon.
This move could benefit users, validators, and developers if implemented correctly. The ecosystem council will have transparent policies in place so that token holders can check and prevent the Polygon network from being whale dominated.
Passive income from crypto continues to be a lucrative source of investment where you can stake your money to earn additional income on the side. Caged Beasts, Polygon, and Polkadot, are some of the most profitable cryptocurrencies to invest in, and here’s why.
Caged Beasts’ Presale Is Officially Live With An Instant 20% Return
The prelaunch phase of Caged Beasts is over, and the crypto community can finally buy some tokens with referral rewards to earn along the way. To help promote the exchange of tokens for money, Caged Beasts will lock 30% of all tokens for liquidity purposes. To date, Caged Beasts has raised $45,574 and continue to gain major traction in the presale market.
Caged Beasts has a unique system for tracking the progress of the presale as more crypto enthusiasts sign up to purchase the token. Each presale stage will follow the life cycle of a beast as it grows into a fully formed adult. Each caged beast will go through 6 growth phases and will be released along with the locked-up liquidity once they are grown.
Caged Beasts also offers rewards through a referral program where users can earn a whopping 20% on investment through uniquely generated referral codes.
Leverage Polygon’s Proof Of Stake Mechanism To Earn Additional Income
Polygon is one of the biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap and has distributed approximately $463 million in income to people who have staked their money on the network. There is currently $2.1 billion in staked tokens which means Polygon has sufficient liquidity to conduct large-scale transactions and accommodate whales within the network.
For now, investors can stake their money from a huge range of validators, including CheckBit, Stake DAO, Data Nexus, Chain Flow, Polygon Go, ATEAM, and Streamr.
Polkadot Gives You The Chance To Stake Like A Pro
Polkadot’s staking feature was made with the security of the money of stakers in mind. You can stake your money directly on the network instead of going through a middleman, allowing you to keep full control of your funds and keys.
Polkadot is based on a new technology called Nominated Proof Of Stake Technology. Through this method, a network of validators is chosen by nominators to form an existing multichain framework.
Figured Out How To Make Passive Income? Use Caged Beasts’ Referral Program To Earn 20%
Staking has never been easier than now with cryptocurrencies like Polygon and Polkadot. If you’re looking for something more than staking when earning passive income, the referral program by Caged Beasts gives you a huge return of 20% every time somebody uses your unique referral code to invest.
