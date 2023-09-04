How to manage your education loan repayment smartly

Education loan repayment can be a difficult weight on the young shoulders of a fresher. With these tips, you will understand how to repay an education loan faster and without creating additional pressure on your personal finances.
An education loan is a great option for everyone wanting to pursue higher studies. While it is a boon in many ways, education loan repayment may become a burden if you don't know how to manage your finances well. The right education loan can act as a springboard for your career. An ill-planned one, on the other hand, can become a heavy burden.
As the borrower, make sure that you have taken the necessary actions and precautions while selecting an education loan from all the options available in India. But you must also ensure that a sound education loan repayment strategy is built against this loan. Ultimately, it will decide how well you can repay it.
Let's take a quick look at different strategies you can apply to repay your education loan.
Here are some quick tips on how to manage your education loan repayment efficiently -
Getting a scholarship beforehand
A scholarship can be a massive support for students aiming to pursue higher education.
A scholarship in itself may not be sufficient to meet the education costs, but having one means that your loan burden is less and your education loan repayment is easier.
If you have higher education plans, sign up for all the relevant scholarship programs available and give them your best effort.
Choosing the right lender
Education loan repayment becomes easier when you borrow from the right lender. In this case, the right lender would be a bank or financial institution that does the following –
Offers the education loan at a lower rate of interest
Gives a sufficient moratorium period as a part of their education loan repayment rules. This will help you earn sufficiently by the time you start repayment
Offers to cover all the expenses that are relevant to your higher studies so you don’t have to pay hefty amounts out of your pocket
The loan eligibility and terms and conditions must be in your favour
Start early
While the right lender provides a sufficient moratorium period, it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t start repaying early if you can afford it.
Try to work part-time while studying, later, aim get a good job and try for side hustles after your higher studies. It is highly recommended that you start education loan repayment at the earliest. The sooner you start, the sooner you will finish, and your interest cost will shrink significantly.
Managing moratorium period interest
Interest cost on the loan starts accumulating at the beginning of the moratorium period. But not everyone can afford to start repayments immediately after course completion.
So, if you cannot start early repayment, aim to pay at least the interest of the loan. This will stop the interest cost from compounding over the moratorium period.
Adhere to your budget
You will not understand how to repay your education loan if you don’t adhere to a budget.
Once you start to earn, you must chalk out a monthly budget. It goes without saying that you must take your education loan EMI into account.
Take into consideration, you living costs, daily expenses and financial goals before making the budget. If possible, you should find out how to repay the education loan faster by saving some money that goes towards prepayment.
Using one-off receipts
Did you receive a performance bonus at work, cash as a gift from dear ones, an income tax refund, or an old fixed deposit that matured recently? All these payments, as well as balances and deposits in your FDs, can be used towards your education loan repayment.
This will reduce the principal amount of your loan, which in turn will reduce your EMI amount or loan tenure.
Choosing the right tenure
The loan tenure is the key to efficient management of your education loan. If you want affordable EMIs with minimum monthly pressure on your budget, a longer loan tenure is better.
If you aim to pay the minimum interest portion and get rid of the loan quickly, a shorter loan tenure is recommended. Do note that the EMI will be higher in short loan tenure.
While all of these tips will help you manage your education loan repayment better, selecting the right EMI amount is the basic prerequisite. To accurately check the education loan burden on your budget, you can use the IDFC FIRST Bank Education Loan EMI Calculator.
IDFC FIRST Bank offers loans for domestic and overseas education at attractive interest rates. The in-built EMI calculator is a handy tool for managing your education loan repayment efficiently.