How to prepare for summer season in Florida?

For the most part of Florida, its climate is subtropical that consists of merciful winters and scorching summers. In the midst of winter and summer, there is also a stormy season which usually comes at the start of June till the summer. The northern and southern regions of Florida can have drastic temperature differences during the night. You will experience hotter temperatures as you move down south during the night. However, there is a uniform temperature during the day where the highest temperature can reach 32ºC to 33ºC. Winter is no different when it comes to the polarizing temperature of Florida. During winter, the average temperate is 11ºC and 20ºC for the northern and southern sides respectively.

The summer heat becomes unbearable when the humidity hits the suburbs of Florida. The temperature can reach close to 40ºC during the day in summer. The evening and nights are somewhat comfortable with cool breezes to cool yourself off. One can also swim in the sea to drop their body’s temperature. While thunderstorm causes a lot of barrier to upcoming travellers, it certainly brings the temperature to a bearable region.

