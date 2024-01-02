How to Review and Rebalance Your Mutual Funds Portfolio

Managing a mutual fund portfolio is like tending a garden.

Just as plants need regular care and the right balance to flourish, your investments also require periodic reviews and adjustments.

Whether you're a new investor or have been investing for years, understanding how to review and rebalance your mutual fund portfolio is key to maintaining its health and ensuring it meets your financial goals.

What Does Reviewing Your Portfolio Mean?

Reviewing your portfolio means taking a close look at your investments to see how they're doing. It's like a health check-up for your money.

This process involves assessing the following:

1. Performance of your mutual funds - absolute and relative

2. Fundamental changes in your mutual funds - AMC and fund management

3. Suitability of the asset allocation and mutual fund schemes to your risk profile and investment horizon

How Often/When Should You Review Your Portfolio?

●Regular Interval: Doing this once or twice a year is a good practice. It helps you keep track without overreacting to short-term market movements.

●Life Changes: Major life events like marriage, having a child, or nearing retirement can change your financial needs and risk appetite.

●Market Changes: Significant market shifts might affect the balance of your portfolio.

Steps to Review Your Mutual Fund Portfolio

1. Performance Check: Compare the performance of your funds against their benchmarks. Are they performing in line or outperforming their peers?

2. Goal Alignment: Ensure your investments are still in line with your goals. Maybe you started with saving for a house, but now you're more focused on retirement.

3. Risk Assessment: Is the level of risk in your portfolio still comfortable for you? Your risk tolerance might change as you grow older, your financial situation changes or as you reach closer to your financial goals.

Rebalancing Your Portfolio

Reviewing involves assessing your portfolio for problems, issues, changes etc. But what do you do once you come across something that needs to be corrected? You rebalance it!

Rebalancing can mean one of two things:

1. In most cases, rebalancing is about getting your portfolio back to its original asset allocation and risk profile.

Over time, some investments might grow faster than others, making your portfolio tilt more toward certain assets than you initially planned.

2. In some cases, rebalancing is about getting to a new, more suitable asset allocation in light of changes in your risk profile/financial goals.

As you age/approach your financial goals, you may want to reconsider your asset allocation (like moving away from equity funds to debt funds)and schemes.

Tips for Review and Rebalancing Process

Keep Emotions in Check: Don’t let fear or excitement drive your decisions. Stick to your plan. Stay objective and don’t take decisions with a short-term view.

Stay Informed: Keep up with financial news and market trends, but avoid reacting to every market fluctuation.

Seek Professional Advice: If you're unsure about your decisions, consulting a financial advisor is the best plan of action.