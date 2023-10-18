How to Sell Feet Pics and Make the Most Money in 2023

To master the foot pic business, you need to know how it works including why people buy foot pics and how the process works. This can be summed up pretty easily. Most people buy foot pics or videos to fulfill a certain fantasy or fetish. Others are looking for creative or artistic inspiration or images to showcase products, and services, and to meet other marketing needs.

For this reason, you can take and post a wide variety of photos that range from sexy to sophisticated and everything in between. While some people promote and sell their foot content on social media platforms and other sites like OnlyFans, your best option is to use a dedicated foot pic marketplace like FunwithFeet.com which targets foot lovers and members of the foot fetish community. Selling on a foot pic website takes the guesswork out of advertising your content since the platform essentially brings the customers directly to you.

Buyers browse different categories and collections using keywords like “high heels”, “foot worship”, and “painted toenails”. When they see an image or video clip they want, they can proceed with the purchase by adding it to their cart and downloading it. You receive the money and the customer gets the perfect foot pic. Every marketplace works differently, with some taking a commission on your sales (like FeetFinder). Be sure to read all the rules and regulations before committing to a single platform.

You may also need to pay a subscription or membership fee to use the website and post your content for sale. These fees go toward maintaining the site, paying for advertising, and ensuring your safety and security. It’s important to calculate these fees into your budget when pricing your foot pics to ensure you make, not lose, money.

How to Sell Feet Pics Online