How to Sell Feet Pics and Make the Most Money in 2023

Making money online has never been more appealing, more lucrative, or easier to do. From standard work-from-home jobs to taking online surveys or manning live chat feeds, people are finding various ways to bring in a steady income from home.
One, less traditional, way to make money from home is by selling foot pics and videos. Although most foot content creators use this as a side hustle to generate extra income, other sellers make enough to pay their bills. If you’re interested in the foot pic industry and want to explore this money-making opportunity, keep reading.
In this article, we’ll offer advice on how to sell feet pics and make the most money. So, hold onto your socks (or slip them off), and let’s dive right in!
To master the foot pic business, you need to know how it works including why people buy foot pics and how the process works. This can be summed up pretty easily. Most people buy foot pics or videos to fulfill a certain fantasy or fetish. Others are looking for creative or artistic inspiration or images to showcase products, and services, and to meet other marketing needs.
For this reason, you can take and post a wide variety of photos that range from sexy to sophisticated and everything in between. While some people promote and sell their foot content on social media platforms and other sites like OnlyFans, your best option is to use a dedicated foot pic marketplace like FunwithFeet.com which targets foot lovers and members of the foot fetish community. Selling on a foot pic website takes the guesswork out of advertising your content since the platform essentially brings the customers directly to you.
Buyers browse different categories and collections using keywords like “high heels”, “foot worship”, and “painted toenails”. When they see an image or video clip they want, they can proceed with the purchase by adding it to their cart and downloading it. You receive the money and the customer gets the perfect foot pic. Every marketplace works differently, with some taking a commission on your sales (like FeetFinder). Be sure to read all the rules and regulations before committing to a single platform.
You may also need to pay a subscription or membership fee to use the website and post your content for sale. These fees go toward maintaining the site, paying for advertising, and ensuring your safety and security. It’s important to calculate these fees into your budget when pricing your foot pics to ensure you make, not lose, money.
Now that you know the basic foundation of how the foot pic business works, let’s get into more detail about exactly how it’s done.
This is your first order of business when figuring out how to sell feet pics. You need a reliable, popular, and affordable platform that will attract plenty of buyers. Some of the most popular options include FunwithFeet and InstaFeet. Each has its own pros and cons. The choice is ultimately yours, but be sure to consider the following factors:
● The cost of membership fees
● Any commission the website takes
● How much traffic the website gets
● The ratio of buyers vs sellers
● How secure the platform is
● The website’s layout and design
You can also sell on more than one platform, but shouldn’t spread yourself too thin. Not only will the subscription fees you pay add up quickly (and potentially cut into your bottom line), but you may find it challenging to keep up with all the messages, notifications, and custom orders coming in. Choose one or two websites to focus your attention on and then use social media to promote your content (more on this below).
The beauty of selling feet pics online is that you can do so without ever showing your face or revealing your identity. Some of the industry’s top earners sell their foot content anonymously. Whether you choose to include your face and body in your foot pics or not, you still need to come up with a creative and captivating username.
Most websites encourage sellers not to use their real names on display. While you may need to enter your legal name and other personal information as part of the registration process, you can and should use a different name or alias to display on your sales page. Let your imagination run wild and choose a username that embodies your personality and the type of content you plan to sell.
For example, if you’re an older woman selling sexy content, including the words “cougar” or “MILF” in your display name. You can also highlight your best features by adding descriptive words like “blond and beautiful” or “perfectly pedicured”. Get some inspiration from other sellers on the platform but make sure the username you choose is unique.
Your foot pics aren’t the only things that need to be beautiful. Your entire profile needs to showcase your personality, talent, and image. Every platform has different requirements and asks different things from its sellers. For example, some will ask for details about your height, weight, eye, and hair color, and ethnicity, while other sites only ask for basic information like your age and location.
Use the bio section of your profile to showcase your awesome personality. For most buyers, the personality behind the foot model is just as important and attractive as the images themselves. Include details about your hobbies, likes and dislikes, fantasies, and more. Just be sure to exclude any clues regarding your identity, location, or financials.
Your foot pic profile also needs a beautiful photo. Some websites require a cover photo plus a profile pic while others will only ask for a profile picture. These can be of anything from a close-up of your feet to a full-body pic or even your face. The choice is yours, however, most websites don’t permit nudity so keep this in mind. Your profile pics also need to be of the highest quality. These are the photos that potential buyers will use to judge your skill level and the quality of your content, so it’s important you make a good first impression.
Practice makes perfect. If you want to sell feet pics and make the most money possible, it takes practice. Snapping a few quick photos on your smartphone and uploading them simply isn’t enough. There’s an art to taking high-quality, beautiful foot pics. You need to capture the right angles, use different lighting, and incorporate props, accessories, and different backgrounds.
Practice taking a variety of foot pics from different positions and angles, using different accessories, and in different settings. Then, go back and see which photos showcase your best work. Now you can capitalize on your strong points and replicate what works. Many successful sellers schedule foot pic photo sessions where they dedicate a few hours a week to experimenting with different poses, positions, angles, and techniques.
Experimenting with different angles and poses isn’t the only way to successfully sell foot pics and make the most money. You also need to broaden your horizons and experiment with different types of foot pics and categories. These include everything from dirty feet and painted toenails to foot worship, high arches, and foot pics that include high heels and other footwear.
Check out the many different categories of foot pics and videos that exist and choose ones that are both within and outside of your comfort zone. Websites like FeetFinder have an overwhelming number of categories, with some more obscure than others. Take some time to find what fits your personality and then choose a few that push you past your limits.
Once you’ve created a stockpile of high-quality, attractive foot pics it’s time to set your rates and prices. These can vary significantly from one site and one seller to another. The average foot pic sells for between $10 and $30, depending on the category and how in demand it is.
Your popularity as a seller also plays an important role in how much you charge (and so does the platform you choose to sell on). Beginners just starting out should price their foot pics at the lower end of the scale and work their way up. As you gain more experience and fans, you can slowly increase your rates. Most sellers can charge more for customer orders as well, which is explained in more detail below.
Another thing to consider when pricing your foot content is how much overhead you’re paying. For example, sellers on FeetFinder and OnlyFans automatically lose a 20% commission on their sales. That’s a big piece of your income that you should account for. You also need to take membership fees into account and other expenses like accessories and equipment. Your time is worth money too, but avoid overpricing your content too early on or you might scare initial buyers away.
Selling foot pics on social media can be tricky. Not only do most platforms have rules and community guidelines that prohibit this type of behavior, but you’re at an increased risk of getting scammed, hacked, and harassed – with little to no protection.
But you can still utilize the popularity of social media to promote your foot pics and drive traffic to your sales page. Create social media accounts dedicated to your foot pic business on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Join groups and forums that discuss foot fetishes and related topics. Interact, comment, and engage in conversation on these outlets before mentioning your foot pic business. You don’t want to come off as too pushy or sales-driven. The more personable and humble you are, the better.
Staying active on these social media accounts is also essential. Be sure to post new content weekly (or daily, if you can), including pictures, stories, and reels. If possible, host live events and engage with your fans and followers. Once you establish a loyal fan base, chances are, these same followers will visit your foot pic page and convert to paying customers.
After you establish your foot pic profile and build a social media following, you can start utilizing these tips to increase sales and make even more money.
Did you know that Jennifer Lopez has a $27 million insurance policy on her beautiful and iconic booty? Investing in your body as a source of income is no joke. If you want to make the most money selling feet pics online, you need to pamper your feet. This includes getting regular pedicures, moisturizing, and maintaining an overall healthy, clean, and smooth appearance. While some people pay for dirty feet pics, most buyers want a beautiful canvas to work with.
The best part is, you can consider investments like pedicures, foot care products, and even foot accessories like shoes and jewelry, write-offs for your foot pic business. You can also roll these expenses into what you charge for your foot content. So don’t be afraid to spend a little extra time and money showing your feet a little TLC.
Consistency is key when running any online business – including selling foot pics. If you want to stay relevant in today’s ever-changing and evolving digital world, it takes consistency. Just a few missteps or missed posts give your competitors the opportunity and ability to overtake you and steal your hard-earned buyers right from under you.
The best way to let your fans know you’re here to stay is by posting foot content consistently. Active seller accounts see significantly more sales and success than those that are dormant, inconsistent, or stagnant. Buyers want to invest their time and attention in serious sellers that are constantly posting new, fresh content. Keep your buyers on their toes and coming back for more by creating a posting schedule and sticking to it.
Posting fresh quality content to your sales page is one way to keep customers on the hook. The other is by engaging and interacting with them. Your personality and communication skills are almost as important as the quality of your foot pics. Most foot pic platforms have chat services that allow you to message directly with potential customers. Be sure to have your notifications turned on and respond to questions, comments, and inquiries as quickly as possible. Tletset’s potential buyers know that you care and that you’re available and willing to meet their needs and fill their orders.
During these conversations, it’s important to strike a balance between being friendly and flirty and also professional and firm. Chatting with potential foot pic customers doesn’t have to involve dirty talk or sexting. If you're comfortable engaging in some explicit conversation, by all means – but you shouldn’t feel pressured to. If you feel harassed or threatened at any time, report the user to the website’s admins and/or block them.
Private messages aren’t just for insignificant chatter. This is where potential buyers will contact you to place custom orders. No matter how beautiful and diverse your foot content is, you may not create the ideal image a customer is after. For this, they can contact you and make a request. It’s in your best interest to accept these orders.
For starters, you can charge more for custom content. If the buyer wants something very specific that requires extra time, effort, or accessories, you can charge for this. Successfully deliver a quality product and they may become a repeat customer, calling on you for all future orders.
Keep your friends close and your enemies closer – even when selling foot pics online. They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. So, why not look at your competitors for some much-needed inspiration? See what the top-sellers on each foot pic platform are doing right and then find your own way to replicate it. Which types of foot pics are they selling the most of and for how much? Check out their profile and bio for tips on beefing up your own. Just be sure to keep your content unique and put your own personal spin on it. If not, you’re at risk of being labeled a copycat, which could tarnish your reputation as a reliable and authentic content creator.
Making a name for yourself in the foot pic industry may not be easy, but it’s worth it. The ability to work from home, be your own boss, and tap into your creative side are just a few benefits of selling feet pics online. So harness these tips to realize your full potential and make the most money selling your high-quality foot content.