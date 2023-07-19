How to Sell Feet Pics: Real Advice From A Seller

My name’s Rachel and I’m one of thousands of people who’s experienced selling feet pics.
While I made a tonne of money in the end, at the start I was scammed and didn’t quite exactly have a pleasant time.
My story is unique. I wasn’t scammed in the traditional way. No one stole my credit card information or tried opening a bank account using my name. No, I was stalked online while simply trying to make a living. But this story does have a happy ending because once I took back control, I was able to make a ton of money safely and securely – all by selling feet pics online!
This is my story. Follow it to avoid the mistakes I did and learn how to make money from selling feet pics.
About Me
I’d like to think I’m your average college student. I live with two roommates, work part-time, and struggle every day to pay off my student loans. After months of sleep deprivation, failing a handful of important exams, and missing my rent, I said enough is enough! I needed a better, more efficient way to make some money – and fast.
I overheard my roommate talking about her OnlyFans page and how she made a few hundred dollars selling pictures of her feet. It sounded too good to be true, plus, I promised my parents and boyfriend that I’d never start an OnlyFans page. So, my excitement over the potential to make easy money quickly turned into disappointment.
That is, until I discovered there are actually websites dedicated to selling feet pics! Who knew? A quick Google search brought up a few different sites but I decided to go with the one I’d heard most about – FeetFinder. Admittedly, I found the site overwhelming and confusing to use. But once I finally figured it out and made a few sales, I never received my money. FeetFinder froze my funds, ghosted all my emails, and wouldn’t honor my withdrawal request. To say it was a nightmare would be an understatement.
Then, I decided to try selling my feet pics on social media. Another big mistake! Not only do most platforms like Instagram and Facebook make it impossible to do, but, there’s zero protection against scammers and stalkers. And, sadly, I found this out the hard way.
After gaining a pretty decent following and negotiating a few foot pic sales via private message on Instagram, one buyer just wouldn’t leave me alone. Because my account had my real name attached to it, he was able to find me on all of my other social media accounts and started sending me dozens of messages a day!
Fast forward to the present day and I had to delete all of my social media accounts and all my hard work along with it. At this point, I was beyond frustrated and almost ready to give up on the whole idea but I decided to stick with it and I’m so glad I did. Now, I’m hoping that my story and my mistakes can help others avoid these pitfalls and make money selling their foot content safely.
How I Got Scammed
The first mistake I made when I first started out was using my real name. The second was trying to sell on social media.
First of all, if you want to sell foot pics online, I suggest remaining anonymous for several reasons. One, it’s easy! People are paying for pictures of your feet and maybe your lower leg, not your face or even your body. Second, you can rake in the cash without anyone ever knowing. Not your friends, your family, your boss, your neighbors – no one. That means the money is yours to stash away and use however you want and it saves you explaining yourself. But lastly (and the biggest reason I should’ve used an alias) was that it protects your identity.
The Internet is riddled with scammers and hackers looking to steal your name, banking information, and other personal details. When you use your real name to sell feet pics and then add a photo of your face, you’re basically begging to be taken advantage of. Most foot pic websites let you use an alias or create a unique username. Don’t share your details via private messenger either, no matter how nice or charming a buyer might seem.
Second, avoid selling foot pics on social media. If my story about getting stalked on Instagram wasn’t enough, the truth is, there are far too many risks involved with selling foot content on social media. From strict community guidelines to unsecured payment methods, you’re literally at the mercy of your followers with no protection. One of the hardest parts about closing down my social media accounts after getting harassed was that my following, content, and hard work all got deleted. That’s time I’ll never get back.
My suggestion is to use social media for advertising and as a way to drive traffic to your sales pages, whether that be your own website, your OnlyFans page, or your account on a reputable foot pic platform like FunwithFeet.com.
Things Took a Turn for the Better!
So, you might be wondering why after all of this, I kept trying to find a way to safely sell my feet pics online. Call it hard-headedness or stupidity, but I was determined to find a way. And that’s when I decided to try a different approach.
I knew that my best bet was using a foot pic website or marketplace for several reasons. One, they bring interested buyers directly to you with minimal overhead. Two, they usually offer safeguards against scammers and some form of payment protection. Three, it takes the guesswork out of the entire process. Now, it was just a matter of finding the right platform.
When you search “foot pics'' online, a bunch of different websites pop up like FeetFinder, Feetify, and FunwithFeet. I suggest you explore each one until you find the right fit for you. Just be sure to read other users’ reviews, check out how much they charge to use the site, and if they keep a percentage of your sales. This is one major reason I don’t recommend FeetFinder! It’s hard enough to make money online and then they take 20% of your sales and charge you a monthly subscription fee on top of that. It’s ridiculous!
But, with a little tenacity, time, and patience, I was able to find a reliable platform for my foot content and an efficient way to actually make some money without overworking myself or getting duped.
Where I Made the Most Money and How
Introducing – FunwithFeet.com! Now, listen – there are PLENTY of foot pic marketplaces out there and you may find one is a better fit for you, but personally, FunwithFeet.com offered the best deal, exposure, and security for me.
You also don’t need to limit yourself to just one website. Different platforms offer different perks. My roommate, for example, has a lot of success on Dollar Feet, while another seller I know does well on Feetify. It’s really about personal preference, but here’s how FunwithFeet.com elevated my foot content business to the next level!
Categories and Collections
Since I didn’t have a lot of experience selling feet pics online, larger websites like FeetFinder were totally overwhelming, and trying to go it alone on social media left me totally clueless. FunwithFeet.com is a relatively new platform but the website is really easy to use, professional-looking, and straightforward.
After you register, you can upload your foot pics and videos into different categories and create collections or packages that make it easier to advertise and sell. The categories are pretty basic and include things like high heels and foot worship to more obscure topics like foot bondage and foot humiliation. That’s another thing I really liked about this website – when I was stumped for ideas, other sellers’ pages and the different categories available acted as creative inspiration for my own work.
Exposure for New Members
Not all foot pic marketplaces offer advertising for their sellers. In fact, most of them leave this part up to you. And while I strongly encourage you to create social media accounts specifically for your foot pic business, it’s extremely helpful when the website you’re using helps push your pics and page.
FunwithFeet.com has a “Recently Joined” section on its homepage where they highlight new seller profiles. I thought this was a really neat feature and definitely helped me land my first few sales. Other websites like Feetify also offer rewards and incentives for the most active members, so find a platform that cares about its sellers and goes the extra mile to help them (you) succeed.
Low Subscription Fees and No Commission
The best foot pic websites don’t charge a commission on your sales because they realize that this is completely unfair! Granted, they need to pay for website maintenance, advertising, and overhead, but this shouldn’t be the sellers’ problem. FunwithFeet.com lets you keep 100% of all your sales, which was a major incentive for me.
Most websites do charge a listing fee or subscription fee, which makes sense. Similar to paying for website hosting, you need to pay SOMETHING to use the website. Find a platform with a reasonable fee. I found FunwithFeet.com’s fees of $9.99 for three months and $14.99 for six months pretty fair. Be sure to check whether or not these charges are recurring as well. There’s nothing worse than your subscription renewing without you realizing it and that’s just more money down the drain.
Easy Withdrawal Process
One of my biggest issues with FeetFinder and other sites like it was that they make it impossible to get your money. Not only does FeetFinder make you wait 4 weeks to even request a withdrawal, but the entire process is a nightmare. If you’re anything like me and you’re relying on the money from your foot pic sales to pay your rent and other bills, you need to use a website with a reliable payment schedule and low withdrawal minimums.
FunwithFeet.com lets you request a transfer once you have $30 in your account. They also approve it within 3 to 5 days and it’s automatically deposited into your bank account. This makes it easy to budget, pay your bills, and actually take advantage of your earnings.
Great Customer Service
No online process is seamless or without its hiccups. I’ve encountered everything from being locked out of my accounts to getting harassed by buyers to issues with uploading videos and certain photos. When trouble strikes, you need assistance and you need it fast. Every minute that goes by is another potential sale or opportunity lost.
A lot of the foot pic websites I’ve tried have terrible customer service. For starters, it’s impossible to find their contact information like an email address or phone number. If you try to contact them using the online form, good luck getting a response! I’ve sent at least a dozen emails and contact requests to FeetFinder and never once heard back. You can’t make money if you can’t get help when you need it most.
I’ve never had any issues with FunwithFeet.com’s customer service. Their support team is always prompt in responding to my inquiries and you can tell the staff is knowledgeable and really cares.
What to Expect
Everyone’s experience selling foot pics online will be different. There are so many variables to consider from how often you post and what types of foot content you create to whether or not you remain anonymous. But, based on my experience, here are a few things you can expect when entering the foot pic sales game.
Time Wasters
I’d say that at least 1 out of every 5 messages I get regarding my feet pics are complete rubbish! Either it’s a bot, a creep looking for some dirty talk, or someone haggling over the price. On a good day, you’ll meet a buyer that’s willing to pay the asking price and actually pays on time.
At first, I wasted a lot of time with these people not realizing they had no real intentions of ever making a purchase. I was so excited to make my first sale and attract a buyer that I thought nothing of chatting with them for days on end and answering all of their questions. That is, until I asked if they were finally ready to make a purchase and they ghosted me.
The best advice I can offer is to be aware of the warning signs of time wasters and scammers. This includes things like repeated messages, interrogation-style questioning, and meaningless conversation about topics other than your foot content. I would recommend engaging in a few minutes of back-and-forth banter before redirecting the conversation to your foot content and the sale. If the “buyer” keeps avoiding the subject or won’t commit, politely end the exchange and move on.
Custom Requests and Orders
This is where the real money is made. Some of my highest sales were from custom requests and orders I received from fans of my work. Once you weed out the time wasters you can start entertaining and accepting custom orders. Just don’t be surprised or alarmed if you get some really strange requests. The weirdest thing someone asked me for was a video of me covering my feet in maple syrup. I almost refused until the buyer said he’d pay $200 for a 60-second video. It was the easiest money I ever made!
But everyone has their limits and in some situations, no amount of money is enough to go against your gut instincts. Never agree to fulfill a custom request that makes you feel uncomfortable or unsafe. No money is worth that, however, it would benefit you to keep your options and mind open.
A Side Hustle, Not a Retirement Plan
It’s important to be realistic about your goals when selling feet pics online. If you go into it thinking you’re gonna be a millionaire or retire off your earnings, you’ll likely be disappointed. Instead, approach it like a fun new hobby that puts some extra money in your pocket or bank account.
When you don’t have expectations of your success, you won’t be let down. I started selling feet pics with a goal of making between $200 and $300 per month. This was a high estimate for a beginner and while I met this mark a few times, in other months I didn’t even come close. After about six months of selling, I can proudly say I’ve made close to $500 per month consistently for almost a year! Price your foot content competitively but reasonably, be patient, and be consistent. Selling feet pics isn’t a get-rich-quick scheme but with the right approach and a positive mind frame, it can be pretty lucrative and rewarding.
So, there you have it! My advice on how to sell feet pics is based on my personal experiences. Although what works for me may not work for you, hopefully, you can get a little inspiration from my story and create your own pathway to success.