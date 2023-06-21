How to Start Mutual Fund Investment Online? A Step-by-Step Guide

Mutual fund investment is one of the most popular choices for investors of all categories. You can choose to save tax or secure the growth of your funds with equity, debt, and other types of mutual fund schemes.
The reasons for mutual funds’ popularity are that they allow you to diversify your portfolio and invest flexibly. Through a mutual fund scheme, you can invest in the shares and stocks of large companies for security, while also investing in more volatile avenues.
Read on to know the ways and steps to start mutual fund investment online in just a few steps.
Through the AMC
The AMC is the company that offers the mutual fund schemes to investors. Some of the leading AMCs like SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, and others allow you to invest directly in their schemes.
To do that, you need to follow the steps outlined below:
● Visit the official website of the AMC
● Choose the mutual fund scheme you want to invest in
● Select between a lump sum or SIP investment option
● Enter the required details to register
● Go through the fund details
● Fill in the investment amount
● Complete the transaction
You can also invest via the official app of the AMC. For that, you need to download the app from the PlayStore or iOS app store and follow the above steps.
Remember, the above are general steps and may vary depending on the AMC you choose. Go through the specific guidelines of your chosen AMC to ensure that you have everything you need.
Through Brokers
In addition to the AMCs, you can also start your mutual fund investment through brokers. Like AMCs, these brokers offer online options to make it easier for you to get started and invest.
The steps to invest through a broker are mentioned below:
● Visit the broker’s official website
● Complete the sign up/registration process
● Choose the scheme you want to invest in
● Select between lump sum or SIP
● Enter the investment amount
● Complete the transaction
You can also download the broker’s official app and begin investing by following the above steps. If you choose SIP, some brokers may require you to set-up auto debit for seamless transfer of funds.
Remember to check the requirements and be KYC compliant before investing to have a seamless investment experience. KYC compliance is a mandatory prerequisite for you to be able to invest.
Points to Remember Before Investing
Although mutual fund investment offers many benefits, you can make the most of these when you invest after careful consideration. Here are some points you need to remember before you invest:
● Choose a scheme that aligns with your finances, goals, and investment horizon
● Check exit load, expense ratio, and other costs, when investing via AMC or brokers
● Understand the pros and cons of AMC vs MFD to choose the right option
● Consider the reputation of the AMC and the strategy of the fund manager
● Prioritise diversification to mitigate the risk and get risk-adjusted returns
● Evaluate the better option between SIP and lump sum investments
Reasons to Invest in Mutual Funds
There are numerous reasons that make mutual funds a great option, whether you are a new or a pro investor. Listed below are some of the reasons why you should invest in MFs.
● Minimal initial investment makes the schemes affordable and convenient
● Redeem easily, partially or entirely, to get quick funding with equity, debt, or other MFs
● Managed by professionals, enabling you to invest securely without constant oversight
● Low costs due to low expense ratio, which is facilitated by the economies of scale
● Multiple asset categories to diversify your investment portfolio without hassles
● Well-regulated under SEBI, RBI, and AMFI guidelines, ensuring safety of funds
● Tax benefits that help you optimise investment to save now while earning for the future
Now that you know the different ways and steps to start mutual fund investment online, remember to prioritise your finances and goals. Whether you choose an AMC or a broker, remember to choose after careful consideration to ensure that the money is safe and growing.
Use the return calculators to ensure that your investment aligns with your objectives. You should also try to not put your funding with equity or other MFs only. Invest in other avenues to maximise the return potential while minimising the risk of loss.