How to Track a Phone Number Location Without Them Knowing?

There are many reasons to track a phone by its number, even without the other person knowing. And not all the reasons are questionable.
You might want to ensure family safety or desperately try to locate a stolen phone. Perhaps your relationship is rocky, and you reasonably suspect cheating. Maybe your teen is up to no good, or at least you want to be sure they aren’t.
Whatever the reason, explore the ten best choices for tracking phone numbers in 2023.
Spyine – A Phone-Friendly Monitoring Solution
Spyic – Comprehensive Monitoring for Parents and Employers
Cocospy – Completely Discreet Phone Monitoring
Minspy – Goes Beyond Basic Monitoring
Spyier – A Stealthy Monitoring Tool
Intelius – A Powerful People Search Engine
uMobix – Next Gen Parental Control
ClevGuard – A Step Beyond Parental Control
Spokeo – An In-Depth People Search Engine
Hoverwatch – Supercharged GPS Tracking
Spyine is a phone monitoring application that lets you discreetly monitor smartphones and tablets. The app is compatible with both Android and iOS and has several monitoring capabilities accessible via a web browser. It has a simple, user-friendly interface, which turns your web browser into a monitoring hub. You can receive real-time updates straight to your online dashboard.
It’s straightforward to set up and doesn’t need rooting for Android or jailbreaking for iOS. This makes it accessible for users who may not be tech-savvy. Spyine monitors various phone services, including contacts, messages, call logs, and browser history which can be the best phone location tracker. The app is particularly popular among parents who want to monitor their children’s phone use and employers who demand to keep tabs on their employees.
Pros:
Easy setup without extra steps
Monitoring contacts, messages, and call logs
Cross-platform web interface
Cons:
Price could be steep
May raise ethical and legal concerns if used without consent
Spyic is a remote monitoring app primarily for parental control and employee surveillance. The platform offers location tracking, message monitoring, and call log reviews. GPS, Wi-Fi, and SIM card trackers report on location in real time. The app also allows you to set up geofencing to create no-go zones for the monitored device. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS phones, and the setup is relatively straightforward.
The app offers SMS, iMessage, and social media monitoring to let you know if the person your child is communicating with is a potential threat. For employers, Spyic can be a valuable tool to monitor employees’ activities during work hours. The app has very positive reviews to back its reputation.
Pros:
Real-time tracking with GPS, Wi-Fi, and SIM Card trackers
Message and social media monitoring
Easy setup
Cons:
Not free
Some users might find the range of features overwhelming
Cocospy is a mobile tracking and monitoring platform compatible with Android and iOS and offers numerous features to keep tabs on various activities. You can monitor text messages, calls, GPS locations, and even social media activities. The service is marketed as being 100% discreet, meaning remote surveillance without detection.
Parents concerned about their children’s online safety can view saved contacts, read WhatsApp conversations, and check call logs. Also, Cocospy can do advanced monitoring like geofencing and web browser history tracking. Businesses use this app when concerned about employee productivity and loyalty, as employers can monitor communications and online activities during work hours.
Pros:
Features like social media tracking
Has a 60-day money-back guarantee
Highly rated for effectiveness
Cons:
Raises ethical considerations around monitoring someone without consent
Minspy is a phone and tablet monitoring application for tracking calls, locations, apps, and messages. The app is stealthy and operates in the background, so it’s difficult for the target device’s user to detect it. You can use it through a browser-based control panel, which lets you monitor the target device from any internet-enabled device, like desktops, laptops, smartphones, and tablets.
Another significant advantage is that Minspy doesn’t need rooting or jailbreaking on the target device to access all the features. This is particularly beneficial for those who are not tech-savvy or are concerned about voiding the warranty. The app can also do contact browsing, message reading, call log monitoring, and browser history tracking.
Pros:
Browser-based control panel
No need for root or jailbreak
Advanced feature set
Cons:
Stealth mode might raise ethical concerns
Not the cheapest
Spyier is a web-based monitoring service that lets you track various activities on Android and iOS phones. It’s meant for parents, employers, and people in relationships who want to keep tabs on each other’s phones or tablets. It can track locations, calls, messages, and browsing history. The setup is relatively straightforward. It takes only a few minutes to get started. Once set up, you can monitor the target device discreetly from any web browser on a phone or computer.
The service emphasizes stealthy operation, claiming to be 100% secure. It has a high customer satisfaction rate from people across 190+ countries. The platform also provides 24/7 customer service.
Pros:
Tracks location, calls, and messages
Compatible with Android and iOS
Web-based interface
High customer satisfaction
Cons:
Might be pricey
Intelius is a powerful online people search tool. It helps to quickly and easily find someone’s phone number, email address, and physical address from public records. The platform can be used for practical reasons, such as performing background checks and reverse phone lookups.
One of the helpful features of Intelius is that it keeps all searches private so that users can access unlimited searches without revealing their identity. Intelius also has an opt-out feature for those wishing to remove their information from the search engine database so their data doesn’t appear on Intelius results.
Pros
Various search types
Freeware
Opt-out feature
Cons
Free service may be limited
Not explicit how the platform complies with the legal requirements of people’s search
uMobix is an in-depth cell phone tracking tool mainly (though not exclusively) for parents. The platform does real-time tracking of various activities on the target phone, like calls, messages, social media, and even keystrokes. It updates essentially in real-time every 5 minutes. It’s compatible with all Android OS 4+ devices, as well as all iPhones and iPads.
uMobix provides GeoFinder, which sends instant notifications of the target device’s location via SMS. Parents can also block websites, disable Wi-Fi, and even block the device entirely in cases of emergency. The platform claims to offer the best price-to-quality ratio, half the cost of similar products.
Pros:
Real-time updates every five minutes
Social media tracking and keylogging
Extras like GeoFinder and website blocking
Cons:
Legal constraints require ownership of the device or informed consent
Can’t be installed remotely
For iOS, data synchronization can sometimes take up to 24 hours, depending on backup performance
ClevGuard claims to have a user base in over 100 countries and territories, with more than 10 million satisfied users. It distributes several products for monitoring and controlling digital activities, primarily for parental control and employee management.
Their flagship product, KidsGuard Pro, can monitor cell phone data on both Android and iOS. It lets you check photos, videos, calls, search history, real-time location, and messages on phone and social media apps without the child knowing.
Another product, MoniVisor, is enterprise-level computer monitoring. It offers features like invisible WhatsApp chat reading and Gmail intercepting. ClevGuard also has a product called ClevGo, which allows you to fake GPS locations on iOS and Android phones.
Pros:
Monitoring for mobile and desktop
Offers real-time data tracking
24/7 customer service and a 30-day money-back guarantee
Cons:
No clear information on data privacy and data use
Spokeo is a people search engine that gives you information about individuals. It’s a massive platform with billions of records, from 130 million property records, 6 billion consumer records, 600 million court records, and more. This database gets frequent updates and allows users to find personal details, contact info, location history, family and associates, criminal records, wealth data, and social media accounts in one place.
Not only does Spokeo offer powerful search results, but it also provides easy-to-understand industry-leading reports for customers who want more detailed information. You can then update these records for the lifetime of your Spokeo account as their data refreshes to find the latest information available. Spokeo is not a consumer reporting agency and shouldn’t be used for credit, employment, or tenant screening, as outlined by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).
Pros
Extensive database with billions of records
Updates on purchased reports for the lifetime of the account.
Cons
Not a consumer reporting agency, limiting its use for certain types of background checks
Hoverwatch is a multi-functional tracker for Android, Windows, and Mac OS X. The service can track SMS and call history, audio recording, camera access, and various social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram. One of the standout features is its invisibility function, which makes the app operate with the user being none the wiser. This is particularly useful for parents who want to keep tabs on their children online. The service offers geolocation, using Wi-Fi signals, cell towers, and GPS to find the device.
Hoverwatch also has a keylogger for both Windows and Mac, which registers all the pressed keyboard buttons. This can be useful for monitoring not just mobile activities but also what is being typed on a computer. The service offers different pricing plans, from $24.95 per month for tracking a single device to business plans that can track up to 25 devices.
Pros:
Invisibility function for discreet tracking
Available for multiple platforms (Android, Windows, Mac)
Keylogger for monitoring computers
Cons:
The service is not free; pricing starts at $24.95 per month
May raise ethical concerns regarding user privacy
How to Track a Phone Number for Parental Control?
If you’re a parent who wants to monitor your child’s online shenanigans, you may want to try mSpy and AirDroid Parental Control. These two services could help keep tabs on your child’s digital life and have user-friendly interfaces to make setup less of a hassle.
How Much Does Tracking Someone's Phone Number Cost?
Prices for tracking and monitoring can range from no-cost Google Maps to costly pro spy apps, with a subscription fee of over $30 per month, depending on the plan. While free tools offer basic tracking, more comprehensive features may come with pricey services.
What Is the Best Alternative for Real-Time Tracking?
If you want to find friends or family in real-time, two well-known names might come up: Google Maps and Apple’s Find My. They’re both intuitive, with a range of helpful features, making them popular for finding where someone is quick.
Tracking someone's phone number location without them knowing can be accomplished using several applications. These services are mostly designed to ensure family safety, locate a stolen phone, and monitor teen activities or employee productivity.
Top applications, such as Spyine, Spyic, Cocospy, and Minspy offer features that range from monitoring contacts, messaging, and call logs, to more sophisticated functions like geofencing and keylogging. While these tools can be pricey and raise ethical concerns, they provide valuable insights and control for those needing to monitor phone activities discreetly.
For those seeking alternatives, Google Maps, Apple’s Find My, mSpy and AirDroid Parental Control also offer efficient real-time tracking and parental control functionalities. It's essential to understand that while some services offer basic tracking for free, more comprehensive features come with paid services.
Overall, users should carefully consider their needs, budget, and ethical concerns when choosing any of these services.