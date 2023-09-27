How to use ULIPs to fund your Child’s Marriage?

New Delhi (India), September 27: Every parent dreams of a beautiful and remarkable wedding for their children. People spend every bit of their savings to make this auspicious day memorable for their children. But with the escalating costs of a wedding, it’s impossible to make that happen.

We plan for all our big days, like buying our first house or funding our child’s education. So, now to secure your children’s dream wedding, you need proper investment planning.

Unit Linked Insurance Plan can effectively fund your child’s marriage for its dual benefits. It ensures that every bit of your hard-earned money, even your tax savings, is invested properly for your long-term financial goals. Let’s delve into the world of ULIPs to understand how ULIPs can be one of the best choices to fund your child’s marriage.

Understanding ULIPs and Their Benefits