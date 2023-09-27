How to use ULIPs to fund your Child’s Marriage?

New Delhi (India), September 27: Every parent dreams of a beautiful and remarkable wedding for their children. People spend every bit of their savings to make this auspicious day memorable for their children. But with the escalating costs of a wedding, it’s impossible to make that happen.
We plan for all our big days, like buying our first house or funding our child’s education. So, now to secure your children’s dream wedding, you need proper investment planning.
Unit Linked Insurance Plan can effectively fund your child’s marriage for its dual benefits. It ensures that every bit of your hard-earned money, even your tax savings, is invested properly for your long-term financial goals. Let’s delve into the world of ULIPs to understand how ULIPs can be one of the best choices to fund your child’s marriage.
Unit-Linked Insurance Plans, or ULIPs, are financial instruments that combine insurance benefits. When the policyholder buys an insurance plan, they must pay the premiums periodically. So, this investment plan also offers you a life cover for a specific period. Here, you can invest both in debt funds and equity funds.
If the policyholder dies within the tenure, the insurance company offers death benefits to the beneficiaries. Therefore, ULIP is beneficial for long-term financial goals. This investment option also offers to switch between policies per financial needs and market fluctuations.
So, if you’re looking for investment options for your long-term financial goals, ULIPs can be a good option.
If you're considering investing for your long-term financial goals, assessing your needs is a significant step. Knowing your financial needs will help determine when, where, and how much to invest.
· Start by researching marriage expenses in the present day.
· Consider a factor in inflation to calculate future costs accurately.
· Also, have a tentative wedding date and count the days remaining to plan your investment period accordingly. Please note longer periods allow greater accumulation of savings.
A pragmatic approach to assessing these factors will help you to have a memorable and well-funded wedding celebration.
After knowing your financial needs, calculate the ideal ULIP investment amount. A ULIP calculator helps you with that. All you need is to enter the specifics like envisioned marriage goal, time left, individual risk tolerance, and several options that will show up with potential returns.
Hence, using the ULIP calculator data helps parents calibrate their investment strategy finely. It helps to make an informed decision about what’s best for your child.
While investing in ULIP funds, you must align them with your risk tolerance and time horizon. Equity-oriented funds offer higher returns, whereas debt funds offer stability.
So, you need to have a balance between returns and risks. As they say, "Don't put all eggs in one basket." Spreading your investment on different assets will minimize the risk factors. Diversification of your investment portfolio will also maximize your profits and rewards. Allocate your investment as per your objectives.
Regular reviewing and adjustments of your portfolio are also necessary to keep it in sync with your objectives.
ULIPs offer remarkable flexibility while offering you high returns. Changes are inevitable, and so are our life goals and objectives. So, as your priorities shift, ULIPs will seamlessly adjust to accommodate these changes.
So, now if you’re investing for your child’s marriage and later, if your goal changes, you can shift between investment plans within ULIPs. Therefore, it ensures that your investment aligns with your objectives and secures your child’s dream.
While investing in ULIPs, finding a balance between the two is important.
Start by adopting a diversified approach by splitting your assets across stock and debt funds. As you reach your objective, gradually move to lower-risk options to secure your accumulated profits.
Also, regularly assessing and adjusting your funds wisely is needed to ensure your investment stays on pace. A smart balance of risk and growth potential will ultimately pave the way for achieving your financial objectives.
In addition to potential gains, ULIPs provide significant tax benefits. Under Section 80C, tax deductions for ULIP premiums are permitted. The Income Tax Act's Section 10(10D) also allows the maturity proceeds and death benefits from taxes. Due to their potential for development and tax advantages, ULIPs are a desirable alternative for strategic goal-oriented investments.
Funding your child's wedding is a significant financial commitment that requires careful planning and smart investment choices. ULIPs offer a strategic approach by combining investment growth with life coverage, making them an attractive option for achieving this important milestone. By setting clear goals, choosing the right ULIP plan, and regularly monitoring and adjusting your investments, you can ensure that your child's dream wedding becomes a reality without compromising your financial well-being.