How VC Spectra (SPCT) Offers 220% Surge, Leaving BNB & Solana (SOL) Behind

BNB has hit a year-to-date low of $203 due to the crypto bear market and Binance's never-ending legal problems. The latest report from The Wall Street Journal has stirred the pot for BNB, alleging that Binance facilitated crypto transfers among several sanctioned Russian banks.

There are other countries where Binance is having trouble. Over a month ago, US banks cut ties with Binance.Us. Fortunately, the exchange is looking upon the popular Moonpay as a solution, hopefully boosting the declining BNB. So, where to go from here for BNB? While forecasters expect bullish movement for BNB as the fourth-most traded token, it's only likely to reach up to $250 before 2024.

On the flip side, BNB could continue to trend lower if Binance loses more market share and favor. Now let's look at Solana (SOL), which is performing better than BNB, but only just.