HRH NEXT Services Limited Unveils State-of-the-Art Delivery Center in Tumkur, Amplifying Bangalore Operations

Tumkur (Bangalore) [India], March 29: HRH NEXT, South India’s leading contact center services provider, (Business Process Outsourcing Services) proudly announces the expansion of its operations with the opening of a new delivery center in Tumkur, Bangalore.

With over 15 years of excellence in contact center operations, HRH NEXT continues its trajectory of expansion and innovation. This strategic move further solidifies HRH NEXT's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and supporting businesses in their growth endeavours.

Ankit Shah, Managing Director of HRH NEXT, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, "We are thrilled to extend our footprint to Tumkur, Bangalore, a vibrant city with immense employment and growth potential. This expansion aligns with our vision of providing personalized and impactful customer experiences across diverse regions."

Abdul Azeem, who brings six years of experience with HRH NEXT, has been chosen as the Operations Manager for the Tumkur office. His dedication and expertise make him a valuable addition to the leadership team, ensuring the seamless operation of the new branch. "I am honoured to lead the Tumkur office and contribute to HRH NEXT's continued success," said Abdul Azeem. "I am committed to upholding the company's values of excellence and customer-centricity, driving growth and fostering strong relationships with our clients."

The launch event was attended by many leadership team members from HRH NEXT, including C.P. Jayaraman, HR Manager for the Tumkur office, and other key personnel. The ceremony witnessed an enthusiastic gathering, signifying the excitement surrounding HRH NEXT's expansion and its commitment to serving businesses in the region.

HRH NEXT invites individuals seeking rewarding career opportunities to join its team in Tumkur. With a focus on delivering exceptional service and fostering individual growth, HRH NEXT offers a supportive and empowering work environment.

Additionally, HRH NEXT is dedicated to providing opportunities for young individuals in Tumkur Village to embark on a fulfilling career journey. With a focus on diversity and inclusion, HRH NEXT is actively hiring for various positions, offering a platform for local talent to thrive and contribute to the company's success. By nurturing talent from the community, HRH NEXT aims to make a positive impact on both the local economy and the lives of individuals, empowering them to reach their full potential.