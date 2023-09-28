IBKR Customer Service Ranks Sixth In TU’s Investment Company Review

Traders Union considers Interactive Brokers as one of the most reliable and trustworthy investment platforms with a wide range of trading instruments and competitive fees.

It is a good choice for traders of all experience levels, but it is important to note that the platform can sometimes be considered complex and overwhelming for beginners.

According to the recent deliberation by experts at Traders Union, IBKR customer service ranked sixth among 75 investment companies, highlighting the company's stellar customer service as a key advantage.

TU eliminates the need for traders to spend long hours on research, with its access to exclusive finance information with partner entities.

The US-based investment firm, with a 42-year history, offers a wide range of trading instruments, including stocks, CFDs, indices, ETFs, and futures contracts, aside from its main product of currency pairs.

Customers have access to over 135 markets in 33 countries, regulated by top-tier authorities, including the US Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC), US Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and Financial Regulatory Authority (FCA).

Interactive Brokers offer no minimum deposit requirements for any account type, making it a good choice for those who are just starting out. The platform offers spreads as low as 0 pips, with leverage varying depending on the traded asset.

IBKR's customer service is highly rated, earning it a 9.0 score out of 10 in the Traders Union Customer Support category. According to TU expert Anton Kharitonov, IBKR's customer support team is prompt in resolving client claims.

According to customer reviews, the platform is considered one of the greatest options for investments, as told by Benzinga. On the other hand, its tools and instruments are more suitable for those with extensive trading experience than novice investors.

Nevertheless, Interactive Brokers’ website provides all the trading information investors need, including trading instruments and conditions. This makes the overall investment process relatively seamless.

It is worth noting that the broker has a strong presence in primary markets, with 11.07% of its user base from the United Kingdom, 8.86% from Switzerland, 8.58% from Russia, 5.59% from Germany, 4.46% from Spain, 4% from Indonesia, and 1% from Canada.

Traders Union used a comprehensive evaluation system consisting of over 100 parameters to assess the 75 investment companies that made the shortlist. The parameters were divided into five categories namely Financial and Economic Viability, Reliability, Security, Trading Conditions, and Customer Service.

Scored between 1.0 to 10.0, with the latter being the highest, brokers with scores from 8.0 to 10.0 are regarded as the most dependable platforms in the Forex market and are highly recommended. Brokers with scores from 7.0 to 7.99 are considered quite reliable and trustworthy, which is the range that IBKR has been awarded.

Traders Union is a trusted portal that has been providing traders with unbiased and complete reviews of brokers worldwide since 2010. Its goal is to help traders choose reliable platforms stress-free by conducting timely reviews of players in the financial markets.