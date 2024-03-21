iD Fresh partners with Tata Motors; inducts the first batch of zero-emission Ace EVs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 20: iD Fresh Food, India’s leading and most innovative fresh food brand announced today that it has partnered with Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, to convert their entire delivery fleet to electric. 50% of iD Fresh Food’s delivery fleet will be converted by 2025 and the remaining 50% by 2027. The company has procured its maiden batch of Ace EV for their Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi markets and the plan is to convert its entire fleet to EV, across India, US and UAE markets.

While the transition is aimed at reducing environmental impact and improving efficiency, the company has also taken up several initiatives to create a more sustainable ways of doing business, as part of its ESG commitment. Sustainability, the company believes, is an imperative, not a choice. Transitioning towards an eco-friendlier mode of transportation aligns with iD Fresh’s core brand values of supporting the health and well-being of the people and the planet.

The new Ace EV is co-developed in rich collaboration with its users, has successfully completed stringent real-world market trials. Supported by a diligently curated ecosystem, the Ace EV comes with a holistic solution for hassle free e-cargo mobility and 5-year comprehensive maintenance package. Its robust performance with 100% uptime received an overwhelming response from customers. The Ace EV’s supporting ecosystem includes development and deployment of charging infrastructure, setting up of dedicated Electric Vehicle Support Centres for maximum fleet uptime, deployment of Tata Fleet Edge – the next-gen optimal fleet management solution, support of Tata UniEVerse, the proven enabling eco-system of relevant Tata Group companies, and partnerships with the country’s leading financiers for availing funding.