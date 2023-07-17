IKI CHIC X BARBIE: Iki Chic's Unforgettable Fashion Event Inspires Gen Z Influencers and Sets New Trends

New Delhi (India), July 17: Iki Chic, the renowned fashion brand known for its trendy and innovative designs, recently hosted an unforgettable Barbie-themed event that left a lasting impression on fashion enthusiasts and influencers alike. The event, which took place in their office space, saw a remarkable gathering of Gen Z influencers, all dressed in fabulous Barbie-inspired outfits curated by the brand.
The atmosphere at the event was electric as influencers from various social media platforms embraced the iconic Barbie aesthetic. Dressed head-to-toe in stylish ensembles and versatile props provided by Iki Chic, they exuded confidence and creativity, embodying the essence of Barbie's timeless charm.
With a dedicated focus on capturing the imagination and flair of the younger generation, Iki Chic has consistently delivered on its promise to provide high street fashion that aligns with international trends. The Barbie event served as a testament to the brand's ability to cater to the evolving fashion preferences of Gen Z.
The event was graced by over 20 prominent influencers, like Surbhi Aggarwal (mum_in_vogue), Ritu Singh(Ritu.singh27), Naina Chopra(nainaaaaaaa, Sukriti Rastogi(_sukku_) to name a few, who are revered for their unique styles and influential voices. Their presence and engagement further reinforced Iki Chic's position as a key player in the fashion industry. From engaging in lively conversations about fashion and self-expression to capturing picture-perfect moments, the influencers embraced the opportunity to express their individuality and connect with like-minded fashion enthusiasts.
The event also showcased a sneak peek of their latest summer arrivals which were met with great excitement and anticipation. Attendees were thrilled to witness the brand's commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new trends with each carefully crafted piece.
Speaking about the success of the event, Aditti Jain, IKI CHIC'S Ceo & Founder, expressed gratitude to the influencers and attendees for their unwavering support. We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming response to our Barbie event, says Aditti. It was a delight to witness how our designs resonated with the Gen Z influencers, who effortlessly brought the Barbie magic to life. We are excited to continue our journey of creating innovative and fashion-forward collections that empower individuals to embrace their unique style.
Following the event, numerous influencers took to their social media platforms to share their experiences, creating a wave of excitement and buzz around Iki Chic. The event not only strengthened the bond between the brand and its influencers but also garnered attention from potential customers alike.
As Iki Chic celebrates the success of the Barbie event, it reaffirms its commitment to delivering fashion that inspires, empowers, and celebrates individuality. The event serves as a testament to the brand's ability to create immersive experiences that connect with the vibrant energy of the Gen Z community, says Aditti.
About Iki Chic
A high street women centric fashion rapidly growing brand that is revolutionising fashion and encouraging our clients to embrace their particular sense of style by catering them to the finest clothing experience and keeping their demands as the brand's foremost priority.
The brand emerged as a beacon of hope and creativity during the trying times of COVID-19, Aditti Jain, ceo and founder of IKI CHIC, started a one- stop online shopping destination for western wear.
To know more visit - www.ikichic.com