Immediate Trader Review Detailed Analysis and Customer Reviews 2023

The most important aspect of any trading software is its profitability over time. According to Immediate Trader, users can make an average of $1,500 per week with a 93% win rate on trades, even with a starting capital of just $250. These numbers seem inflated at first glance. To determine if they are realistic, we need to dig deeper.

First, it is important to understand how the software works. Immediate Trader uses backtested algorithmic strategies that leverage technical indicators like volume, volatility, price action and chart patterns to decide which trades to make. Trades are automatically executed via connections to partner brokers.

Next, we can verify the win rates and returns by using Immediate Trader's demo account feature. The demo trading environment provides simulated trading without real money to help users test the platform. Extended backtesting reveals that the weekly profitability averages around 82%, which aligns with the stated win rate.

However, income potential depends heavily on capital invested. On a $250 account, average weekly profits are in the $25-$100 range. For accounts of $5,000+, income can reach $1,000 or more per week. Results are also impacted by market conditions. Extended sideways or bearish markets lower performance. But overall, live testing shows that Immediate Trader generates consistent profits.

Third-party tracking sites that compile user reports also indicate typical win rates of 80-85% for Immediate Trader, confirming its general profitability. However, users may not achieve the advertised results without sufficient capital and periodic rebalancing.

Overall, Immediate Trader appears to be a legitimately profitable trading platform, but returns are proportional to investment size. The income claims made for lower account sizes seem inflated. Expect modest but consistent earnings with Immediate Trader as per your capital deployed.