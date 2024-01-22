India to be represented by Whitecaps International School of Pastry at Junior Pastry World Cup in Rimini, Italy

National, 22nd January 2024: Whitecaps International School of Pastry proudly announces the participation of two exceptional young pastry chefs in the highly anticipated Junior Pastry World Cup 2024, Sigep scheduled to take place in Rimini, Italy, on the 22nd and 23rd of January, 2024.

This prestigious event, known for showcasing the finest emerging talent in the world of pastry arts, promises to be a thrilling competition. Whitecaps International School of Pastry is thrilled to have its students, Prerna Kothari and Sayed Sadiya mentored by Chef Ravi Dhuriya representing India at the global stage.

The Junior Pastry World Cup is an unique team event for participants under 23, this event serves as a platform for young pastry chefs to demonstrate their creativity, skill and dedication to the art of pastry.



Whitecaps from India will be competing against teams from Australia, France, and South Korea amongst other Asian and European nations. Participants are judged on criterias including Artistic presentation in chocolate, Street food desserts from the participants country of origin, Artistic presentation in Sugar, Modern chocolate cake, Vegan sorbet glass and coffee plated dessert. The competition aims to bring together young pastry chefs from across the world to present their talent and an excellent platform for networking at a global stage.

Sharing his thoughts on India being represented on the global stage, Arvind Prasad, Co-Founder, Executive Pastry Chef and Academic Director of Whitecaps International School of Pastry. "We are extremely proud to have Prerna Kothari and Sayed Sadiya representing Whitecaps International School of Pastry at the Junior Pastry World Cup 2024. Their dedication, creativity and skill reflect the values we uphold at our institution. This competition is a testament to their hard work and the high standards we set at Whitecaps International School of Pastry. We wish them all the very best and we are confident that they will make us proud on the international stage."

About the Junior Pastry World Cup,Sigep The Junior Pastry World Cup,Sigep, to be held in Rimini, Italy on the 22nd and 23rd of January, 2024 is a prestigious competition that brings together young pastry chefs from across the world to showcase their talent and push the boundaries of pastry artistry. Participants are judged on various criteria, including creativity, technical skill, and presentation.

About Whitecaps International School of Pastry