Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2023 by The Brand Story Concludes Successfully

New Delhi (India), October 5: Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave hosted by The Brand Story on September 30, 2023, at the ITC Sheraton in Saket, New Delhi marked a significant gathering of industry leaders and experts. The esteemed event was graced by Shir. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Former Union Cabinet Minister, and Senior BJP Leader as the Chief Guest, and Ms. Aditi Rao Hydari, Shri Sameep Shastri, Shri Vinit Goenka, Ms. Shibani Kashyap as Guest of Honours.

The Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2023 by The Brand Story was a dynamic gathering filled with enlightening keynote speeches, stimulating panel discussions, and interactive sessions that provided attendees with invaluable insights and practical knowledge from esteemed industry professionals. The conclave was supported by partners Annapurna Finance Private Limited, CanSupport, and BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Covering an array of topics, including the latest trends and innovations, harnessing India's growth potential, and the future of work encompassing skills, inclusivity, diversity, and automation, the event illuminated essential qualities for effective leadership.

The grandeur of the event reached its peak during an award ceremony dedicated to recognizing the outstanding achievements of prominent brands and leaders in the nation. At The Brand Story - Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave, accolades were bestowed upon these brands.

Brands that were awarded India’s Iconic Brand Award are: