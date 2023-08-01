India, 1st August, 2023: India, known for its agrarian heritage and strong reliance on agriculture, faces a significant challenge in its mango industry. With nearly 60% of its population directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture, the country is a global leader in mango production. However, the highly prized Alphonso mango variety, celebrated as a national obsession deeply embedded in Indian culture, is under threat due to a physiological disorder known as spongy tissue.
Spongy tissue disorder (ST) affects the mesocarp, or middle layer, of the mango fruit, causing it to become soft and spongy with pale yellow to brown corky tissue. The disorder severely degrades the flavor of the mango pulp, reduces its quality, and renders it unfit for human consumption. Disturbingly, affected mangoes show no external symptoms, making it challenging for farmers to identify and control the problem during quality checks.
Regrettably, ST affects a significant portion of Alphonso mangoes, irrespective of tree age, orchard spacing, or fruit position and size. As a result, the industry has resorted to premature harvesting at around 70-80% maturity to mitigate ST's impact. However, this practice harms the taste and aroma of the mangoes and doesn't eliminate the problem entirely, leaving more than 20% of the fruits still affected. In some cases, up to 30% of the crop is rejected, leading to substantial financial losses for growers, exporters, and the agriculture sector.
Globally, researchers have extensively investigated the root causes of ST, but finding a precise solution has proven elusive. Factors such as high temperatures, low transpiration rates, physiological and biochemical issues, and early seed germination contribute to the disorder's occurrence. For over six decades, the ailment has persisted, and scientists have been confined to addressing its effects rather than understanding and treating the root cause.
The Indian government is aware of the challenge posed by
spongy tissue disorder and is working to develop solutions. However, it is likely that the disorder will continue to be a problem for a long time to come. In addition, the disorder can also lead to a decrease in the supply of Alphonso mangoes. This can drive up prices and make it more difficult for consumers to find the fruit.
"Customers return the fruits in loads. Even we struggle to pick out the fruits with the spongy growth,” said Ashwathnarayana, a farmer recognized by the Karnataka State Mango Development Board for his good farm practices, in an interview with Deccan Herald in 2019. They cut the mangoes and found part of the pulp developing a white, spongy texture while the fruit itself was looking normal from the outside. Sadly, the condition — developed due to a disease — is noticeable only when the fruit is 80% mature. The farmer followed expert advice to use calcium and apply limestone on the mangoes, but it is of no help.
The crisis has had a devastating impact on Indian mango farmers, especially in Maharashtra, where alarming suicide rates among farmers have been reported. The emotional trauma and desperation caused by ST's uncertainty have led many farmers to seek a real solution to safeguard their livelihoods.
Amid this dire situation, a light of hope has emerged through the work of Guruji Trivedi and his Divine Blessings. Groundbreaking research conducted at the Dr. Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth, an agriculture university in Dapoli, Maharashtra, revealed that Guruji Trivedi's Divine Blessings can eradicate spongy tissue disorder by 100%, while simultaneously increasing mango yields by an astounding 47% or more.
The momentous findings were presented by Guruji Trivedi at The American Society for Horticultural Science’s 108th Annual Conference in Waikoloa, Hawaii, in September 2011. The research, later published in a peer-reviewed science journal in December 2015, validating its significance and impact, is available at http://article.sciencepublishinggroup.com/html/10.11648.j.jfns.20150306.18.html
Eager to explore this unconventional approach, Dr. S. S. Magar, the then Vice Chancellor of Dr. B. S. Konkan Krishi University, directed two top agriculture research scientists to design a project to test Guruji Trivedi's Divine Blessings on severely deteriorated and old Alphonso mango trees. They chose a 16-acre, 32-year-old Alphonso mango tree orchard with 55 infected trees at the university in Dapoli to measure the impact.
On December 12, 2005, Guruji Trivedi Blessed the 55 mango trees, and after five months, the mango fruits were harvested and tested after ripening. Astonishingly, the scientists discovered that the mangoes from the Blessed trees were completely free from ST. Notably, these mangoes exhibited improved nutritional composition with 43% higher vitamin C content and 29% less reducing sugar. Even more astonishing, the overall yield of the 55 trees increased by 47% without the use of harmful chemicals, showcasing truly natural production.
Dr. Bhaskar Jadhav, the head of Botany, and Dr. S. P. Raut, the head of Plant Pathology, collaborated on the project and authored an extensive report in June 2006 documenting these unprecedented findings. Dr. Jadhav highlighted the crucial observation that Guruji's Blessings worked beyond the limits of science. He concluded that only supernatural power could bring such astounding and miraculous results and that only Guruji had the capacity to regulate and control this life energy for such transformative outcomes.
These breakthrough findings hold the potential to revolutionize the Indian mango industry, offering a lifeline to distressed farmers. By harnessing Guruji Trivedi's Divine Blessings, mango growers can produce high-quality Alphonso mangoes free from spongy tissue disorder, restoring hope and prosperity to a critical sector of India's agricultural landscape.
