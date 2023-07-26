Indian IVD Industry – The Future Outlook

In vitro diagnostics (IVD) are tests conducted on human samples such as blood or tissues. IVD tests can identify diseases or other conditions and are used to monitor a person's overall health and aids in curing, treating, or preventing diseases.
The global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% from 2023 to 2033, reaching a value of $130 billion by 2033. This growth is being driven by several factors, including:
▪ Increased frequency of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease
▪ The rising demand for personalized medicine and precision diagnostics
▪ Technological advances in molecular diagnostics, point-of-care testing, and biochips
India is the 4th largest manufacturer of medical devices in Asia. India is one of the fastest-growing markets for IVDs, with an expected CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033. This growth is based on various factors, including:
▪ The increasing Government focus on improving healthcare infrastructure
▪ The rising disposable incomes of the Indian middle class
▪ The growing demand for IVDs in rural areas
▪ Implementation of the New Medical Devices Policy 2023, which paves the way for growth of the sector
Some of the key technological developments that are expected to shape the future of the IVD industry in India include:
▪ Chemiluminescent Immunoassays (CLIA) and Fluorescence immunoassay (FIA) are technologies that have tremendous growth potential. CLIA represents a versatile, ultrasensitive tool with a wide range of applications in biotechnology among assay methods. FIA is a simple, rapid, and sensitive technique that is used to measure many compounds including drugs, hormones, and proteins.
▪ New molecular diagnostic tests for early detection and treatment of diseases are also gaining ground rapidly.
▪ The increasing use of point-of-care testing (POCT) devices for rapid and accurate diagnosis of diseases in rural and remote areas.
▪ Biochips for multiplexed testing of multiple biomarkers in a single sample
These technological developments will make IVDs more affordable, accessible, and effective, leading to improved patient outcomes and a more efficient healthcare system in India.
In addition to the technological developments mentioned earlier, the IVD industry in India will be driven by the following factors:
▪ The increasing number of private hospitals and diagnostic laboratories
▪ The growing demand for IVDs from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries
▪ The rising focus on research and development in the IVD sector
The future of the Indian IVD industry is bright, with many technological developments on the horizon that have the potential to revolutionize healthcare. Some of the key technological developments that are expected to have a major impact on the IVD industry in India include:
▪ The rise of molecular diagnostics
▪ The development of point-of-care (POC) diagnostics: These tests are becoming progressively popular in India, as they offer many advantages over traditional laboratory-based tests, including faster turnaround times and lower costs.
▪ AI and ML are increasingly used in the IVD industry to develop more accurate and efficient diagnostic tests. These technologies can be used to analyse large datasets of patient data, identify patterns, and develop predictive models that can help to improve diagnosis and treatment.
These are just a few of the technological developments expected to have a major impact on the IVD industry in India in the coming years. As technologies evolve, they have the potential to revolutionize healthcare in India and improve the lives of millions of people.
Overall, the future of the IVD industry in India is very bright. The combination of technological developments, government initiatives, and rising demand is creating a very favourable environment for the growth of this industry
Adopting technology will be the key to driving India's future IVD needs. Diagnostic services in India are likely to become more personalised because of technologies like Genomics and Genetic testing. Advancements in technology and investments in digital IVD test delivery platforms will promote point-of-care testing and bridge the divide. Technology will bring the industry closer to clinicians and patients worldwide, and make it truly inclusive.
Jatin Mahajan
Jatin Mahajan is a highly-reputed healthcare industry influencer. He holds various roles in industry bodies – CII, ASSOCHAM, Association of Diagnostics Manufacturers of India (ADMI), Global MedTech Advocacy and Advisory Forum (GMAAF), Association of Indian Medical Devices Industry (AIMED), and the Delhi Management Association. He is also the managing director of J Mitra & Company.
