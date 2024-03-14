Indian Schools Unlocking Financial Education for Students

After the competition, the participants receive certificates and reports on their understanding of different financial aspects. Winners and excellent performers receive cash awards, National-level recognition certificates, and letters of excellence. The initiative encourages students to gain knowledge and make intelligent financial decisions as they grow up.

The National Finance Olympiad is designed under the guidance of leading experts like Prof. Sankarshan Basu (Professor IIM Bangalore), Mr. Reeju Datta (Co-founder, Cashfree), and Mr. Soumya Kanti Purkayastha (Ex-CEO Berkeley HealthEdu and Ex-CBO Aakash Educational Services). Their expertise in finance and management contributes significantly to the overall structure and learning experience of NFO.

The National Finance Olympiad has started its school registration process for the 2024 academic year. Principals & Teachers can register their school for the Olympiad through the National Finance Olympiad’s website - www.nationalfinanceolympiad.com