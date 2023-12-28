India's First Consciousness Festival sets new benchmarks for the promising Consciousness industry to shine in 2024

Gandant Global survey launched at the event highlighted the potential of this nascent industry to take the global spiritual market by storm

New Delhi (India), December 27: In the heart of India, New Delhi hosted the 'Consciousness Kumbh,' India's inaugural event dedicated to metaphysical sciences at the Constitutional Club of India. This extraordinary gathering united psychic readers, spiritual guides, meta physics gurus, tarot card readers, and various divination experts including Dr. Hemant Jass, Book of World record holder Hypnotherapist, and Internationally acclaimed psychometric coach, Ms. Sanjana Jon, Philanthropist, Swami Kali Charan, Nirankari Guru, Savita Khindri, National Advisor Mission India Welfare, Devendra Singh Yadav, Swadeshi Sanatan Sangh amongst other dignitaries under one transcendent roof. Organised by Gandant Global, a trailblazer in metaphysical sciences, the Consciousness Kumbh aimed to create a transformative experience, offering participants an opportunity to explore various metaphysical sciences. From psychic shows to vision board parties, the festival presents a diverse range of experiences, ensuring that attendees leave with newfound insights and perspectives.

India’s health and wellness market is going through a remarkable transformation and is witnessing a plethora of innovative trends and technological advancements. Market reports predict that between 2020 and 2024, India’s health and wellness is moving towards the growth of startling USD 1,299.84 billion. After the pandemic period, a new era of alternative medicine and practices have gained wide acceptance amongst all generations especially the country’s millennials. A nascent yet promising industry is fast emerging which is coined as the Consciousness industry. The event also witnessed the launch of one of its kind survey to put limelight on the potential of this fast growing segment in India. With responses from 2500 visionaries, including psychic mediums, spiritual tech startups, lifestyle coaches, tarot card readers, and energy healers, the survey by Gandant Global illuminates India's ascent as the global nucleus of consciousness and spiritual renaissance.

Ppriyal Lokhandvwala, Founder of Gandant Global and ICF Certified International Coach and Trainer, shared her perspective on the evolving spiritual landscape, stating, "”It is only natural to seek guidance and assistance in the uncertain and confusing times that we live in. One is challenged by questions about their life and life choices, but is even more confused about who to ask and how to reach these guides. Through this festival we aimed at bridging the gap between the ones troubled by questions and the ones who can provide answers.”

“Our survey is a testament to the growing recognition of India's profound spiritual heritage. It serves as a compass, guiding individuals and businesses towards a more conscious and enlightened future. The insights gathered are not just answers; they are the keys to unlocking a deeper understanding of ourselves and the universe we inhabit.”, she further added.

The survey affirms India's enduring status as a global hub of consciousness and spirituality, with 60% of global and local tourism dedicated to spiritual exploration. The survey underscores that India has been the epicentre of spiritual wisdom for centuries. The corporate world is increasingly turning to spiritual resources and practices, marking a paradigm shift in leadership training and mindfulness retreats. Incorporating neuro-linguistic programming techniques, these practices are becoming integral to corporate well-being initiatives.

Survey Highlights: A Glimpse into India's Spiritual Landscape