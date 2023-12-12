India’s Youngest Cybersecurity Entrepreneur Dhruv Pandit unveils DRONA for proactive cyber defence

With advanced technologies, skilled professionals, and robust processes, DRONA ensures proactive defence against cyber attacks.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 12: In response to the constant risk to critical systems and data due to ever-evolving cyber threats, Dhruv Pandit, Founder, CTO, and Director of Heritage Cyberworld LLP, has taken a groundbreaking step to strengthen organisational defences with the launch of DRONA (Detection, Response, Organization, Network, Analysis), an integrated cybersecurity command control centre.

DRONA is a comprehensive cybersecurity initiative designed to combat the increasingly sophisticated and dynamic nature of cyber threats.

“With DRONA, we are addressing today’s threats, but also ensuring that the systems are in place to face tomorrow’s challenges. Our focus on advanced technologies and robust processes ensures a proactive and all-encompassing defence mechanism against cyber attacks,” Mr Pandit, recognised as India’s Youngest Cybersecurity Entrepreneur, said.

The DRONA Cyber Security Command Control Centre adopts a comprehensive approach to cyber defence. With 24/7 monitoring, it ensures constant vigilance against potential threats, allowing for swift response and mitigation. Advanced protection mechanisms fortify digital infrastructure, and sophisticated detection capabilities identify and neutralise threats before they can cause any harm.

“DRONA is unlike any other cybersecurity tool. It doesn’t only respond to cyber threats but takes a proactive stance against cyber threats. It is a stronghold against evolving cyber threats. Our cutting-edge digital forensic capabilities are designed to unravel the intricacies of cyber attacks, enabling us to not only understand the attackers’ modus operandi but also strengthen our cyber defences to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents,” Mr Pandit said.

At the core of DRONA is a team of highly skilled professionals and seasoned experts in cybersecurity and digital forensics. Equipped with years of industry experience and an in-depth understanding of the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape, this team stands ready to counter ongoing cyber attacks.

In addition to being a strategic move for organisational security, Mr Pandit’s latest initiative is also aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the nation cyber-safe and bolster employment opportunities. Mr Pandit aims to empower the nation and fortify its security by establishing Integrated Cyber Security Command Control Centres in different cities and cultivating 1,00,000 cyber warriors.

To achieve this, Mr Pandit has designed tailor-made courses for Ahmedabad’s Indus University, offering programs from B.Tech and M.Tech in Cyber Security to BSc and MSc, along with diploma and certified expert courses. The curriculum ensures the emergence of a new generation of cybersecurity professionals ready to safeguard the nation from cyber threats.

Mr Pandit’s journey into cybersecurity and digital forensics began with specialising in cloud-based applications in collaboration with IBM during his university days. His passion for cybersecurity led him to speak at various institutes and provide free cybercrime investigation training to law enforcement officers. His expertise in Threat Intelligence, Cyber Crime Investigation, and Cyber Defence led him to be enlisted in solving cases related to dark web activities by state and central agencies.

Mr Pandit has been a speaker at prestigious forums across the world. Recognized as India's Youngest Cyber Security Entrepreneur, Mr Pandit represented India at the India Kuwait Defence Delegation seminar in Kuwait in 2022.

With DRONA, Mr Pandit has not only created a rock-solid defence against cyber threats but has also set the stage for India to emerge as a leader in cybersecurity. His commitment to constant innovation, coupled with the alignment with national goals, marks a significant step forward in the battle for a secure digital future.