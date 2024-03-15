Indmoney referral code is (MOH43RJGIND) get Rs250 signup & 40% brokerage lifetime

How to Sign Up on INDMONEY using a referral code?

The referral code will help you to get Rs 250 worth US stocks in your wallet. You are also allowed to transfer the amount directly in the account. But before going further, let us know the sign up process with the referral code. Do you know that Amazon share has become 3X in the last 5 years? I am gifting you Amazon stock worth ₹1000. Enter my code ‘MOH43RJGIND ’ while signing up on INDmoney

● At first, users need to download the INDMONEY app from the Google Play Store OR App Store by just tapping on this link.

●The installation process will take some time, so just wait till it gets finished.

●Now just open the file on your mobile phone and enter your mobile number that you want to register on the platform.

●You will get an OTP on your registered mobile number and then you have to enter your mail ID.

●Then just tap on the Submit and now you have to complete the KYC by entering some basic details.

●There, you will also get an option of refer code, so just enter this code to get free stocks as a welcome bonus.

●Enter Indmoney referral code : ‘MOH43RJGIND

●Now just come to the main menu where you will get an option earn free us stocks at the bottom right corner of the screen, just tap on it.

●Here, you need to tapon the Invest option then a new pop-up will appear and you will get more apple stocks in your wallet.