Insights into the entrepreneurial journey of Raghunandan Saraf: the man behind Saraf Furniture

Retail landscape is evolving. One trend that is outshining others is presence in the digital space. The very advantage that online serves for not us but any brand is the convenience. They get complete product information by just clicking some tabs. Prices and products could be compared in way very different to a man-to-man discussion. This is the whole idea behind D2C brands and their presence online working in favour for them. It is how proactive you are in customer engagement and customer interaction that matters. The convenience matters most in this fast, having no-time-to-spare world.