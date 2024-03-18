Insights into the entrepreneurial journey of Raghunandan Saraf: the man behind Saraf Furniture

New Delhi (India), March 18: Saraf's insightful and humble comments in the interview sheds light on how steadfast perseverance, a hunger for continuous learning, and a deep concern for servicing clients have been and will always be the guiding values at the heart of the Saraf Furniture story since he first began selling solid wood furnishings. Saraf's words provide a wealth of practical wisdom and encouragement to any business leader or aspiring startup.
In Talk with Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture:
1. Raghunandan, you've built Saraf Furniture into a leading name in the industry. Can you share the pivotal moment or inspiration that sparked your entrepreneurial journey into the world of furniture?
Ans. The family has been into the furniture business for close to 4 decades now. I grew up seeing them, observing them and learning from them. But initially we were only into furniture manufacturing, at the grass root level. What sparked my journey was the revelation that we were making products that the customers wanted. We were manufacturing sturdy, functional and appealing items that the market was ready to buy. In an initiative to make the industry a Little more organised, I entered. I am talking about way back in 2010-11 when awareness was less and furniture meant plywood.
2. Furniture is not just functional; it's an extension of personal style and home aesthetics. How does Saraf Furniture stay ahead of design trends while maintaining a timeless appeal in its collections?
It is quite easy for us to maintain the timelines appeal in our collections. The reason being we follow a 100% customer centric approach. We work on what the customers ask us to make. Whenever there is a shift in the customer liking or psyche or preference, we hear them first from them through our online support channel. We conduct regular surveys to stay up to date with their requirements. As we are aa D2C brand and we manufacture ourselves, it is easier for us to incorporate the shift soon
3. what excites you the most about the future of furniture design and manufacturing? Are there any emerging trends, materials, or technologies that you're particularly enthusiastic about incorporating into your offerings?
Materials I would say are not changing anytime soon its just a harmony of materials that are desired more now. They are still looking for wooden furniture primarily, its just that we can put some functional element or an aesthetic element of different materials or textures or colours makes the item all the more appealing to the customers. Technology advancement is still in premature stage for our country.
4. As consumers become more conscious of the supply chain and ethical practices, how is Saraf Furniture adapting its transparency and traceability measures?
Luckily, thanks to our business background its nothing for us to adapt to as we are following it since Day 1. We are a FSC and PEFC certified company. I am very environmentally conscious. We make sure that everything that we are buying in terms of wood is traceable to its roots, to its very origins. We make sure of it with a chain of documents supporting the claim. This is the very reason that we are bke to obtain FSC certification which is a hard nut to crack.
5. As we approach 2024, how do you envision the retail landscape evolving, particularly for furniture and home goods? What trends are you closely monitoring?
Retail landscape is evolving. One trend that is outshining others is presence in the digital space. The very advantage that online serves for not us but any brand is the convenience. They get complete product information by just clicking some tabs. Prices and products could be compared in way very different to a man-to-man discussion. This is the whole idea behind D2C brands and their presence online working in favour for them. It is how proactive you are in customer engagement and customer interaction that matters. The convenience matters most in this fast, having no-time-to-spare world.
6. As a seasoned entrepreneur and industry leader, what advice would you give to aspiring business leaders and individuals looking to make their mark in the furniture industry or any other creative field?
I am still counting myself as an aspiring leader. I won't advise but suggest the budding entrepreneurs to just keep going. It is something I would like to tell everyone that keep going. It is a process and flow along. You'll learn along it, maybe you'll even fail. But all these experiences in the journey will ultimately work in your favour. Remember, scars are beautiful too.