IRCTC brings Millet Patty as part of breakfast on Rajdhani and August Kranti Trains, partners with Godrej Yummiez

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: As 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets, Godrej Yummiez, a leading brand of frozen ready-to-cook products from Godrej Tyson Foods Limited (GTFL), and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), collaborated to bring millet patty in passenger trains. Introduced earlier this year, Godrej Yummiez Millet Patty received an overwhelming response from households who appreciated the nutritious and tasty patty variant made from millets like Jowar (Sorgum) and Bajra (Pearl Millet). Taking the success ahead, through the collaboration between Godrej Yummiez and IRCTC, the millet patty is now served during breakfast on Rajdhani and August Kranti trains enroute Mumbai – Delhi – Mumbai. Godrej Yummiez developed the millet patty as an innovative snack option. The snack is made using Individual Quick Freeze (IQF) technology to help keep it fresh with no preservatives. With high fiber content and vitamins of millet blended with a flavorful mix of herbs and spices, these patties are sure to make snacking tasty as well as nutritious. Rajdhani and August Kranti trains stand as iconic legacies within the Indian railway network, celebrated for their exceptional service and remarkable food offerings. The partnership between Godrej Yummiez and IRCTC holds the intent to elevate the adoption of millets, promoting their significance even in the most massive railways network. This pioneering collaboration is already under way as a pilot program on Mumbai – Delhi – Mumbai routes of Rajdhani and August Kranti trains. This initiative caters to thousands of passengers traveling between Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

Abhay Parnerkar, CEO, Godrej Tyson Foods Limited, said, “Till recently, the adoption of millets was low due to the perception that they are not tasty and are not easy to cook. This has changed drastically and now every household is embracing the goodness of millets. We supported this adoption by bringing together the nutrition of millets in a ready-to-cook convenient format and launching them in a mass accepted ‘patty’ variant. Godrej Yummiez Millet Patty is a preservativefree snack that symbolizes our commitment to innovation, nutrition, and convenience.”

He further added, “We are extremely pleased to further extend the delectable Godrej Yummiez millet patty to passengers aboard the Rajdhani and August Kranti trains. IRCTC is the most prestigious entity having one of the biggest catering operations in trains across the country. Our exclusive partnership with IRCTC combines their extensive reach and expertise in railway catering with Godrej Yummiez’ s culinary excellence, resulting in an exceptional food experience of millets.” Rahul Himalian, Group General Manager, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (Western Zone), said, “Being the International Year of Millets, we are constantly evaluating ways to add millets to our food menu merging both nutrition and taste. At IRCTC, we always pledge to provide passengers with quality and tasty food spread. Godrej Yummiez Millet patty on Rajdhani and August Kranti trains taken onboard on a pilot basis reinforces IRCTC's dedication to offer passengers interesting and delectable millet-based food options. We are proud to introduce this product as a pilot as it supports the vision of mainstreaming millets through IRCTC’s catering operations across the massive Indian railways’ network. We tried and tested the product before serving it to our passengers. We are anticipating positive acceptance of Godrej Yummiez Millet Patty which is a perfect snack that is nutritious and convenient ready-to-cook item.” Chef Varun Inamdar says, "Millets have always been seen as a bland grain, but that's starting to change. Even though millets are often overlooked, they are incredibly nutritious and versatile grains that everyone should consume. Millets are a good source of iron, magnesium, phosphorus, and zinc. In the past, people may have found cooking millets more cumbersome. But now, there are various convenient ways to cook and consume the super-grain. From millet-based porridge to millet salads, and even baked goods, there are now different ways to enjoy millet which is tasty yet nutritious. One can now even consume millet in the form of patties with Godrej Yummiez Millet Patty. It is a great way to get your daily dose of millets. Moreover, it’s easy, affordable and convenient to store as well." Today, the Godrej Yummiez portfolio consists of more than 50 veg and non-veg products. Godrej Yummiez Millet Patty is available in supermarkets and leading e-commerce retail outlets across India at Rs. 180 in packs of 370 grams. Yummiez Millet Patty is made from excellent quality ingredients and is ready to cook. It can be deep-fried, air-fried or shallow-fried and served hot.

About Godrej Tyson Foods Limited: Godrej Tyson Foods Limited (GTFL) is a joint venture of Godrej Agrovet and Tyson Foods, U.S.A since 2008. Godrej Tyson Foods offers great tasting, safe and affordable protein products through household favourite brands’ Real Good Chicken’ and ‘Yummiez’. It caters to India’s expanding food industry, quick service restaurants, and the universe of modern retailers, with innovative food solutions at world-class standards customized for local tastes. Through its widest range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian products, it offers some iconic Indian food items and brings a restaurant-like experience to consumer’s home at affordable prices.