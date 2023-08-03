Is aging leading you towards urinary problems?

New Delhi (India), August 3: Dr. Balaji introduces a breakthrough treatment for all urinary difficulties. Elderly men who are experiencing urinary problems due to an enlarged prostate now have a non-surgical solution available to them. Recent studies have shown that over 50% of men aged 50 and above suffer from urinary issues caused by benign prostate hypertrophy (BPH), a condition where the gland beneath the bladder becomes enlarged, causing a blockage in urine flow. Symptoms of BPH include difficulties in starting urination, incomplete bladder emptying, frequent urination at night, weak urine flow, dribbling, and an increased risk of urinary infections.
Prostate artery embolisation offers numerous benefits for BPH patients. This innovative procedure can significantly reduce urinary frequency, enhance urine flow, and help patients regain control over their lives. Unlike surgical options, it eliminates the concerns associated with surgery risks and common post-surgery side effects. The procedure is also highly safe, with minimal risk of complications compared to surgical alternatives. Patients can avoid the need for long-term indwelling catheters, maintain their sexual function, and experience no blood in the urine or pelvic pain. Prostate artery embolisation has been proven as a reliable option, enabling patients to resume their daily activities comfortably.
Dr. Balaji Patel Kola, a renowned senior interventional radiologist,Vice President of Indian Society for Vascular and Interventional Radiology has introduced a groundbreaking procedure called Prostate Artery Embolisation as an alternative treatment to alleviate BPH symptoms and improve patient's quality of life. With extensive experience and a successful track record in treating patients, Dr. Kola is highly regarded in the field of prostate artery embolisation. He reassures men who may feel embarrassed or hesitant to seek help for their prostate problems, emphasizing that Prostate Artery Embolisation is a safe and effective solution that can relieve the symptoms of an enlarged prostate without the need for invasive surgery or lengthy recovery periods. Several patients has under gone the prostate artery embolization and with in one month symptoms got reduced.
Maven Medical Center is a medical facility equipped with modern and innovative resources, staffed by a dedicated team committed to providing the best possible care. The center follows evidence-based practices in line with international guidelines and is recognized as a leading training hub for laser treatments, attracting participants from around the world for skill-enhancing workshops.
