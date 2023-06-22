Is Monero Still Safe? XMR’s Price Drop Shifts Investors’ Focus To Fantom And Caged Beasts!

Did you know that the business world has a specific term for understanding investors' sentiments? It's called "Behavioral Finance." It aims to explain how people make financial decisions in real life. Behavioral Finance has many important concepts like herding, bubbles, and noise traders that explains investors' mentality and the reasons behind them. One of these concepts is "loss aversion," which refers to the tendency to avoid investments that carry a risk of losses, even if the future projections indicate significant gains. This is precisely what is happening with Monero. Since it experienced a price decline, investors are shifting their attention towards other viable options like Fantom and Caged Beasts (BEASTS). In this article, we will explore the reasons behind Monero's current situation and examine what has attracted investors to Fantom and Caged Beasts.
Is Monero Losing Momentum?
Monero is renowned for its privacy features in the world of cryptocurrency. Through the use of concepts like Ring Signatures, Stealth Addresses, and Ring Confidential Transactions, Monero ensures untraceable and secure transactions for its users. This unique selling point attracted investors to pour their money into Monero.
Over the past year, Monero's native currency, XMR, has experienced a rise in value, with a notable increase of over 12%. However, in the past 30 days, the value has dipped by more than 4%.
Moreover, a recent discovery of a bug in Monero's decoy selection process has raised concerns about the compromise of privacy. Although the bug has been fixed in the latest version of Monero wallets, it is expected to have a significant impact on past transactions.
The combination of the decrease in value and the privacy issue has raised concerns among investors, prompting them to look for better and more promising investment options.
Fantom Attracts Developers With New Reward Scheme
Fantom is one of the few smart contract platforms that aim to tackle the "crypto trilemma" issue, which affects the efficiency of other prominent blockchains like Ethereum. By utilizing its unique Lachesis consensus mechanism, Fantom overcomes scalability limitations, enhances transaction speed, and reduces transaction costs.
The Lachesis Consensus Mechanism boasts three key features. Firstly, it eliminates the need to wait for blockchain confirmation for transactions. Secondly, it doesn't rely on validators as traditional Proof of Stake protocols does to validate transactions. Lastly, its asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance ensures protection against malicious activities on the blockchain.
These remarkable features have propelled Fantom's native token, FTM, to gain traction among crypto investors. Since the token is used for staking, voting, and payment fees, its demand and value continue to rise.
To expand the reach of its ecosystem, Fantom recently announced a 15% gas fee discount for eligible projects built on its network. This new incentive has captured the attention of numerous developers in the crypto world. With more developers joining the Fantom network, the value of its token is poised to reach new heights, thereby attracting the interest of investors.
Caged Beasts - The New Choice
Caged Beasts, an exciting new meme coin project, has captured the attention of crypto investors in search of promising opportunities. The project has successfully completed its pre-launch phase and has now entered the exciting presale phase. Yes, Caged Beasts is now live.
The sole aim of Caged Beasts in the crypto world is to put an end to human dominance over the traditional finance system and shift wealth into the decentralized finance system. To achieve this goal, the team is actively building an energetic and passionate community of BEASTS enthusiasts.
During the presale phase, the value of Caged Beasts tokens is expected to rise as it progresses through the various presale stages. Early investors have the opportunity to witness its potential in disrupting the financial world before it is unleashed to the public.
Furthermore, the Caged Beasts team currently offers a 20% bonus for both referrers and referrals. This allows investors to take advantage of this bonus and grow their investments alongside their friends.
In conclusion, the decline in Monero's price has shifted investor sentiment towards Fantom and Caged Beasts. While Fantom entices investors with its unique consensus protocol, high efficiency, and new reward system, Caged Beasts captivates them with its technological advancement, generous referral scheme, and community-driven approach.
