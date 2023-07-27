Is Selling Feet Pics Dangerous? Everything You Need to Know to Stay Safe

Everything in life comes with its own set of risks. Certain jobs are inherently more dangerous than others. For example, pilots, loggers, roofers, and iron workers are some of the most risky careers in the US. On the flip side, there are some naturally less dangerous positions like nurses, librarians, and accountants.
So, where do foot content creators fall on this list of potentially dangerous jobs? Nowhere that we can see! But that doesn’t mean selling feet pics online doesn’t come with a certain level of risk that you should be aware of.
With a little knowledge and care, you can safely sell your foot content without compromising yourself or your identity. Keep reading to learn more about if selling feet pics is dangerous and ways to protect yourself against illegitimate users, hackers, and stalkers.
How Do You Sell Feet Pics, Anyway?
The process of selling feet pics online is fairly easy and straightforward. You take a handful of attractive, high-quality foot pics using different angles, poses, settings, and props and then find the best platform to list them for sale.
While some people promote their foot content on social media, we recommend against actually conducting business on these platforms and we’ll tell you why later. Instead, choose a reputable foot pick marketplace designed to facilitate these types of sales.
Websites like FeetFinder are wildly popular but also overwhelming and keep 20% of your earnings. Plus, with so many users from around the world, it’s far too easy for someone to access your private information. You’re also more susceptible to illegitimate users and spam messages flooding your inbox.
Instead, opt for a smaller platform like FunwithFeet where sellers keep 100% of their sales and all users are watched closely for signs of suspicious behavior.
You can also read our FunwithFeet review here.
Once you establish where you want to sell your feet pics and start uploading your content, it’s all about promoting yourself as a brand, interacting and engaging with customers, and delivering quality content consistently. Some sites like Feetify give their models cash rewards simply for being active on the platform. The more sales you generate, the better it is for the website.
Just be careful not to spread yourself too thin or register on so many websites that you lose track. Not only will this compromise the quality and consistency of your work, but this is how accidents happen. When you start getting sloppy with your personal safety, illegitimate users are waiting in the wings to pounce on your data.
The Dangers that You Face Selling Feet Pics Online
Even though it’s fairly easy to get started selling feet pics, it doesn’t come without the potential for danger. Here are a few things to keep in mind when entering your information, uploading content, and interacting with customers.
Compromised Login Information
Anytime you enter your personal information or create a username and password online, this information is at risk of being leaked. No matter how safe the website is, hackers find a way to access sensitive data. In addition to stealing your credentials, some hackers use broken links to trick you into visiting a dangerous landing page or sharing your foot content for free. Anytime you choose to sell something online, there’s a certain level of risk, and selling feet pics is no different.
Stolen Content
Sometimes, it’s not your data that hackers and illegitimate users are after – it’s your content. If you’re like most artists, you take your foot content very seriously and feel ownership over it – as you should. Unfortunately, there are people out there that want your content but don’t want to pay for it.
Similar to owning rights to other stock photos and pieces of artwork online, posting your foot pics means you’re susceptible to someone stealing your photos without giving you credit. Another popular trick involves people taking and posting pictures of someone else’s feet without their permission and making money off of them. Not only is someone making money off your beautiful body without your permission but it may lead to a tarnished reputation.
Harassment or Unsolicited Requests
The Internet is filled with illegitimate users, hackers, and yes, creepers. Because selling foot pics borders on the adult industry and often involves foot fetishists and kinksters, there’s a good chance you may receive unsolicited and unwanted requests for explicit content. Accepting and filling custom orders is a great way to earn more money as a foot content creator. Many customers are willing to pay extra for a foot pic or video personalized to their unique needs and preferences.
Unfortunately, many of these orders are placed via private message and there’s no guaranteed way to control or monitor these conversations. You may encounter aggressive buyers that won’t take no for an answer or ones that have offensive requests that leave you feeling disgusted and offended. While some platforms have a blocking feature where you can block users and report them to the admins, others don’t. It’s up to you to protect yourself against unsavory clients looking for more than just a foot pic (i.e. dirty talk, videos).
What Makes Selling Feet Pics Safe?
Even though there are some risks associated with selling feet pics online, overall, it’s a pretty safe process. And here’s why!
Encryption Software
Some of the most reputable foot pic websites use encryption software to protect your data and personal information. This makes it more difficult for hackers to decode, access and replicate your data.
Encryption works by coding plain text into cipher text using different algorithms. Illegitimate userswould need a decryption key to decode cipher text back into plain text. This key is another set of numbers plus a password that the hacker would need to figure out in order to access your data.
Although encryption software isn’t full-proof, it makes it substantially more difficult for hackers to steal your information, creating a safer experience for both you, the seller, and the person buying your foot pics.
Remaining Anonymous
The foot pic industry lends itself to you remaining anonymous and not revealing your true identity. One reason is that people are interested in pictures of your feet, not your face. While some buyers prefer foot content that also shows the model's beautiful body and other features, this isn’t true for everyone.
There are plenty of successful foot pic sellers that work strictly under an alias and keep their faces concealed or covered at all times. Most foot pic websites also allow sellers to create unique usernames and don’t require members to use their legal names. All of these safety measures work in your favor and allow you to remain anonymous while still conducting a successful foot pic business.
Website’s Customer Support and Intervention
If you are faced with an issue online and are selling on a reputable website, the platform’s customer support team should be available to help. Whether you’re being harassed by an aggressive buyer, someone is repeatedly asking for your personal information, or you get stiffed on a sale, you can report the user to the website’s admins and they will intervene.
While this isn’t always the case, most popular foot pic marketplaces want to maintain a positive reputation and, therefore, go to great lengths to provide a positive and safe user experience for their members. It’s in their best interests to intervene and try to resolve the situation before it gets out of hand, which means you have access to another layer of protection outside of your own safety precautions.
ID Verification
Another way that popular foot pic websites keep their users safe and provide a positive experience is by providing identity verification. Some websites only ID-verify sellers while others have a process in place for buyers as well.
For starters, you need to be at least 18 years old to engage in the foot pic industry. This is true for both buyers and sellers. Because selling and buying foot pics may be considered adult content, no website wants to find itself in hot water for allowing underage members to join. To prevent this, most sellers are required to upload a photo of their ID (FeetFinder requires this plus a selfie of the user holding their ID).
This confirms that all users are who they say they are. This also helps protect against the sale or stolen content.
Buyers are usually required to enter payment information before ever making a purchase. This ensures that sellers aren’t duped out of their money. Once the seller delivers the promised content, the buyer is required to pay within a certain time period.
If they don’t, the website will use the stored credit card information to pay the seller. What’s fair is fair and the best foot pic platforms will ensure that both parties receive what’s owed to them.
Is it Legal to Sell Feet Pics?
Are you worried about getting into trouble for selling foot pics online? Don’t be! This practice is completely legal, as long as you’re at least 18 years of age and the images you sell don’t contain any nudity. Even if they do, this is still a legal gray area as long as all parties involved are of legal age. The laws vary from state to state and country to country, so be mindful of who you’re selling to and where they’re located.
While selling foot pics may be a taboo subject, it’s definitely not illegal as long as you’re following the laws in your region and the region you’re selling to. You also need to report the income you make off your foot content for tax purposes. You may find yourself in legal trouble if you don’t pay a portion of your earnings to the government. Avoid legal issues by earmarking a certain percentage of your earnings each month or quarter for taxes.
Tips for Staying Safe Selling Feet Pics
Knowing the potential dangers of selling feet pics online is half the battle. The best defense against hackers and illegitimate users is a good offense. Here are a few of the top tips for keeping yourself safe so you can sell foot pics without fear and with plenty of confidence.
Never Share Personal Information
This is a standard safety tip anytime you’re conducting business online. Never share more information than you need to. There’s no reason for buyers to ask for your location or address, your phone number, your real name, or any other personal details. Everything they need to know can be found on the profile and bio included on the foot pic platform you’re using. Chances are, if a customer is asking for intimate details, they’re up to no good!
Be Careful What Details You Post
Speaking of your profile and bio, be mindful of the information you include here. This can be a tricky balance since sellers are encouraged to share details about their personalities that give buyers a better idea of who they are. The more personally connected a buyer feels to a seller, the more likely they are to make a purchase. But, remember, you can include your likes, dislikes, kinks, and hobbies without sharing your occupation, location, or legal name. Add details that show off
your naughty side without revealing your identity.
Check the Background of Your Foot Pics
Many anonymous sellers think concealing their faces in photos is enough to protect their identity. Although this is an important step, it’s not the only one. It’s important to look beyond the main focus of your photo and check for clues in the background. Street signs, business names, a certificate hanging on your bedroom wall, or even a piece of mail on your dresser could accidentally reveal your name, location, and even your address. Be mindful of what images are in the backdrop of your foot pics before you accidentally share far more information than you intended.
Only Use Secure Payment Methods
The fastest way to run into money trouble while selling your feet pics online is to use an unsecured payment system. The good news is that most foot pic marketplaces deal with safe and trusted payment companies like Segpay, Paxum, CashApp, PayPal, and Venmo. Check the website to see which payment apps they use and accept before signing up. Never accept payment directly from a buyer via credit card, direct deposit, gift card, or cash. Never agree to meet up in person, either, to complete a transaction.
Another common trick involves the buyer asking you to send them money first to confirm the payment method and then ghosting you. They may also claim they overpaid and when you refund them the balance, you realize their initial deposit was a fake and now you’re out the total amount. All of these tricks are fairly common, which is why it’s best to let the website you’re working with handle all the payments internally. That way, if there’s an issue, you have backup and are more likely to be reimbursed.
Add Watermarks to Your Photos
Your money isn’t the only thing illegitimate users are after. There are plenty of unsavory characters online looking to steal your content. This includes screenshotting or copying your images and then selling them elsewhere without giving you credit or simply accepting your content without ever paying for it.
The easiest way to protect yourself against stolen content is to add watermarks to your photos. These identifiable logos or words are added to the corners or background of photos to show ownership. You’ve probably seen the word “Shutterstock” all over stock photos online. These words are visible until payment is made and the buyer purchases rights to the photo. Once they do, they can download the final version of the image, minus the watermarks.
Watermarks can be anything from a simple word or phrase to your name or a creative logo you made. Whatever you choose, make sure it’s small, strategically placed, and light in color. The last thing you want is for your watermark to take away from the beauty of your foot pics. It should be visible but not noticeable.
Use a VPN
When it comes to safely selling feet pics online, using a VPN (virtual private network) could be your best friend. VPNs protect both your identity and your IP address, preventing hackers and illegitimate users from discovering your location and accessing your personal data. Similar to encryption software used on major foot pic platforms, VPNs use encryption to make it increasingly difficult for people to connect you with your feet pics. If you want to stay safe and anonymous online, selling through a VPN is a must.
Set Strict Rules and Guidelines
The beauty of selling feet pics online is that you get to set the rules. Sure, if you’re selling on a foot pic website they’ll have their own set of guidelines to follow, but ultimately, you’re your own boss. It’s up to you to create your own terms and conditions that your customers must adhere to.
Make sure the rules are very clear and explicit so it’s nearly impossible for people to find loopholes or ways to take advantage of you. Things like, you won’t release the photos until payment is verified or that you don’t offer refunds on purchased content. These terms and conditions will come in handy if there’s ever a conflict or legal dispute regarding a sale.
Selling Feet Pics Isn’t Dangerous When Done Right
If you want to sell feet pics but you’re worried about safety, don’t be. All it takes is a little knowledge and a few precautions to sell foot content safely and securely online. Protect your identity and information by using VPNs and remaining anonymous. Add watermarks to your photos and never release the final image until you receive payment. Your best bet is to only sell on a reputable and reliable foot pic platform that offers you added protection and recourse if something goes wrong. Be smart, be safe, and start making money off your gorgeous feet!