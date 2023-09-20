Is Youtube Banned in India? (Youtube ban in India)

Misinformation and fake news on YouTube is a significant issue. During the Nuh violence, the state government had to shut down the internet in the district to prevent the spread of misinformation and provocative messages. India has recently banned eight YouTube channels, which collectively had 23 million subscribers. The government claims that all of these channels were involved in spreading fake news.

According to a report by PTI, the channels were found to be spreading fake news, including false information about early Lok Sabha polls and the banning of electronic voting machines. It is concerning that these channels had a significant viewership, potentially leading to the widespread dissemination of misinformation.

The government has banned 8 YouTube channels after they were fact-checked by the Press Information Bureau (PIE) for spreading false news. The list of the banned channels is as follows.

● Yahan Sach Dekho

● Capital TV

● KPS News

● Sarkari Vlog

● Earn Tech India

● SPN9 News

● Educational Dost

● World Best News

Officials have stated that World Best News, a YouTube channel with over 1.7 million subscribers and more than 18 crore views, misrepresented the Indian Army.

The channel Educational Dost, with a subscriber count of over 3.43 million and 23 crore views, was accused of spreading false information about government schemes. Similarly, SPN9 news, with over 4.8 million subscribers and 189 crore views, was found to be propagating fake news regarding the president, prime minister, and various central ministers.

According to officials, the channel Sarkari Vlog, which has over 4.5 million subscribers and over 9.4 crore views, was found to be spreading fake news about government schemes.

It has been reported that Channel 'KPS News', with over one million subscribers and over 13 crore views, is allegedly spreading fake news regarding government schemes, orders, and decisions, such as the availability of cooking gas cylinders at ₹20 and petrol at ₹15 per litre.

The channel 'Capital TV' had a large number of subscribers and views, but it was found to be spreading false information about the prime minister, the government, and orders regarding the imposition of President's rule in West Bengal.

The YouTube channel 'Yahan Sach Dekho' has garnered over 3 million subscribers and over 100 million views while spreading false information about the Election Commission and the Chief Justice of India.

