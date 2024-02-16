iToConnect: Powering Political Victories with Data and Technology

Silicon Valley (USA), February 16: A strategic edge is necessary to navigate the intricacies of elections in the rapidly changing world of Indian politics. Enter iToConnect, a data-driven political consultancy committed to empowering candidates with the tools and insights required to win.

Founded in 2023, iToConnect offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to maximise impact at every stage of the electoral journey. The company’s approach centres on micro-targeting, a deep dive into the unique characteristics of each constituency, allowing for laser-focused campaigns that resonate with voters.

Proven Success in Telangana Elections

The track record of iToConnect is impressive. Together with ten MLAs, it achieved a remarkable 90% victory in the Telangana Assembly elections in 2023. Leveraging this success, iToConnect is gearing up for the upcoming General and Assembly elections, offering candidates' and parties' proven strategies for victory. The company's past work demonstrates adaptability and efficiency, engaging urban and rural voters across diverse environments.

iToConnect leverages cutting-edge technologies like:

· AI-powered voice calls: iToConnect sends personalised messages directly to voters in the candidate's say, a first-of-its-kind innovation.

· Targeted WhatsApp messaging: The company uses the official candidate or party account to secure and direct communication with voters.

· State-wide campaign management: iToConnect efficiently manages large-scale campaigns, providing comprehensive support from state to state.

· Mobile and web dashboard: iToConnect provides candidates with a real-time overview of the constituency, enabling data-driven decision-making.

iToConnect's vision extends beyond individual victories. It aims to build strong partnerships with political parties, organisations, and individuals who share their commitment to creating a more transparent, efficient, and participatory political process.

With the upcoming elections, iToConnect stands ready to empower candidates across India. For those seeking a strategic partner who leverages data, technology, and in-depth constituency understanding to help them achieve their political ambitions, iToConnect offers a compelling solution.

