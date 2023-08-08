Journey to IIM Ahmedabad: From CAT Aspirant to Success Story - Himanshu Singh's 99.73%ile

New Delhi (India), August 7: Achieving success in the Common Admission Test (CAT) is a dream shared by countless MBA aspirants across the country. Among these aspirants, Himanshu Singh's inspiring journey stands out as a shining example of determination, hard work, and strategic preparation. With a full-time job to manage, Himanshu's path to cracking the CAT and securing admission to the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad was a challenging yet rewarding one. Let's delve into his CAT success story and discover the valuable lessons that future aspirants can learn from him.

The Challenging yet Exciting Preparation Phase:

Himanshu's CAT preparation began in June 2022 while juggling the responsibilities of a full-time job. Determined to succeed, he crafted a structured study plan that allowed him to dedicate four focused hours each day – two before work and two after. Weekends were reserved for rigorous mock tests and targeted practice, creating a well-rounded preparation approach.

Learning from the First Attempt:

Himanshu's first CAT attempt might not have been successful, but it served as a valuable lesson. Realizing the importance of proper preparation, he joined CATKing's Mock series and PI prep course for his second attempt. These resources played a pivotal role in guiding his preparation and enhancing his performance.

Balancing Work and Studies with Discipline:

Managing a full-time job alongside CAT preparation demanded impeccable time management and discipline. Himanshu efficiently balanced the two by utilizing weekday mornings and evenings for section-wise study. Weekends became dedicated mock test days, providing him with a glimpse of the real exam environment.

Mastering Time Management Skills:

Time pressure is a hallmark of the CAT exam, and Himanshu knew the importance of mastering time management. By solving sectional tests and practicing with mock exams, he honed his speed and accuracy. His strategy of not dwelling on challenging questions for too long allowed him to keep the momentum going.

Conquering Weaknesses - The VARC Challenge:

Facing a hurdle in the VARC (Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension) section, Himanshu adopted a focused approach to overcome it. He invested time in practicing VARC sectional tests, sharpening his reading comprehension and language skills. Regular analysis of mistakes helped him steadily improve his percentile in this section.

Mock Tests - The Game Changers:

Mock tests played a pivotal role in Himanshu's CAT preparation. Taking around 40 CATKing mocks, he used them to identify his weak areas and focused on improving them. Rather than being obsessed with percentiles, he aimed to achieve specific marks in each mock, boosting his confidence and performance.

The Journey Beyond the Exam - Interview and Selection Rounds:

Once shortlisted for IIM Ahmedabad, Himanshu knew the battle wasn't over yet. He prepared meticulously for the interview by seeking guidance from mentors and attending CATKing's personal mentoring sessions. His emphasis on effective presentation of achievements and aspirations paid off.

The D-Day Strategy:

Approaching the CAT exam day, Himanshu stayed calm and focused. A mock test the day before maintained his momentum, but he made sure not to overexert himself. During the actual exam, he tackled questions methodically, not getting stuck on challenging ones for too long.

Himanshu Singh's CAT success story serves as an inspiring tale of dedication and strategic preparation. His journey from a determined aspirant to a successful IIM Ahmedabad student showcases the power of consistency, hard work, and a positive mindset. As CAT aspirants embark on their own paths to success, they can draw invaluable guidance from Himanshu's experiences. Remember, with determination and perseverance, nothing is beyond reach in the pursuit of CAT and beyond. So, take inspiration from Himanshu's journey and aim high to achieve your dreams!