Kachava Reviews: Ka'Chava Meal Replacement Shake Ingredients, Side Effects, Dosage And Result

KaChava Review: What You Need to Know About KaChava Meal Replacement Shake - This article will tell you what KaChava is, what it does, and how it works. I will also answer some common questions you might have. Let's get started. KaChava is a good choice for busy people who want to eat well. Many people don't have time to make three healthy meals every day. Sometimes they skip meals or eat junk food. This can cause health problems like weight gain or diabetes. If you want to avoid this, you can try a meal replacement shake like KaChava. It can help you eat regularly and get all the nutrients you need. You can drink it anywhere and anytime, with their easy single-serve packets.
Best Kachava alternative Meal Replacement Shakes in the Market
1#. PhenQ Shake: Click Here To Buy (Official Website) For Weight Loss
2#. CrazyNutrition Tri-Protein: Click Here to Buy (Official Website) For Weight Gain
KaChava is a shake that has a lot of protein and fiber. It is made from plants and natural ingredients. It claims to be a "complete meal" that can give you energy, make you feel full, build your muscles, and improve your digestion and focus. It does not have any artificial stuff, sugar, dairy, or soy. Instead, it has plant protein, green vegetables, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, herbs, good bacteria, fiber, mushrooms, berries, enzymes, and more.
KaChava has a great taste and the best quality of any meal replacement powder on the market. It also has different flavors to choose from, like coconut berry, green tea, and chocolate. Do you want to know if KaChava is good for your body? If KaChava can help you lose weight? If KaChava has stevia or caffeine? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about this amazing superfood blend in our review.
What is Ka'Chava?
You want to know if a product works before you buy it, especially if it is a supplement. I think you agree with me on this. You are lucky, because in this part of my Ka'Chava review, I will tell you what I found out from looking at what other customers said about it. But first, look at this summary of the ratings:
Five stars: 87%
Four stars: 7%
Three stars: 3%
Two stars: 1%
One star: 2%
Thankfully, Customers share their honest opinions on Ka'Chava. Let's see what they say.
Many customers like the different tastes of Ka'Chava, because it makes it easy to choose a flavor you like. Ka'Chava has flavors for everyone. The classics like vanilla and chocolate are strong flavors that are always good, while coconut acai is a unique flavor; matcha and chai add some spice to your drink.
Ka'Chava customers like the texture of Ka'Chava because it is not too chalky, and it becomes smooth when you mix it well; however, some customers say it is powdery or lumpy when they don't use a blender.
I usually like chocolate protein powder because I love chocolate.
Some people drink Ka'Chava with water, while others mix it with yogurt, berries, and other things. You can still enjoy Ka'Chava with cold water and have a creamy, foamy drink. How do you ask? The supplement has coconut milk in powder form.
Whether you are running a marathon, running a business, or running a family, Ka'Chava gives you all the nutrients you need to succeed.
Want to see what PhenQ can do for you? Click here to go to the official website.
Ka'chava Side Effects
Every supplement has its side effects, and Ka'Chava also has some side effects that are not well known because of its natural ingredients. I did not find many complaints about bad effects from taking this product either, so it might be safe sometimes. Because their formula has many ingredients, it is best to talk to your doctor if you have food allergies, are taking medicines, or are worried about possible bad reactions.
Even though the chances of having side effects are low, some of the possible side effects are;
• Feeling sick,
• Gas,
• Diarrhea.
• Mild stomach pain might happen.
• Some people have reported pains.
• Cramping, and
• Rare allergic reaction.
These different effects may be related to the extra fiber and how well (or not well) some people can handle it. Please talk to your doctor before using it if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, as it might affect future pregnancies and breastfeeding depending on how much of the product you take during that time according to the dosage suggestions written by the maker's instructions on each label.
Is Ka’Chava healthy
The FDA does not check dietary supplements, so finding out how safe a supplement is can be hard.
And sadly Ka'Chava is not tested by independent third parties. It means there is no testing to make sure their supplements are safe and have what they say they have.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have any health problems or take medicines, please be careful with dietary supplements. Always check with your doctor before starting any new diets or supplements, as there could be problems or risks.
Kachava Benefits
Don't believe what you've heard — you can have convenience and healthy food at the same time. Thanks to a tasty mix of superfoods, Ka'Chava gives you all the good fuel you need to be physically and mentally strong in one easy meal.
Ka'Chava promises many health benefits - better immunity, weight loss, energy, sleep, digestion, mental health and more.
But it is not good when a supplement company says it can do almost everything for your health. Some of the benefits are opposite to each other. Let's see what the science says about the promises.
Immunity
If you eat bad food, your immune system can become weak and you can get sick easily. You can also have problems with your body attacking itself.
Ka'Chava says it can help make immune cells and stop infections. They say it has many nutrients that help your body protect itself from outside germs (skin and gut bacteria), cell immunity and antibody production. These nutrients include zinc, vitamin C, vitamin D, selenium, probiotics, vitamin A and B vitamins. But Ka'Chava has less than 100 percent of the daily amount of these nutrients that you need.
Weight loss
Does Ka'Chava help you lose weight? Learn how Ka'Chava's special mix of nutrients and filling ingredients help you feel full and support healthy digestion - without starving yourself.
Healthy, lasting weight loss (and keeping your weight) is not about starving yourself. It is about eating less processed food that has no nutrition and eating more food that has many nutrients. This food can make you feel satisfied, give you energy and help your body work well from inside out.
The Ka'Chava website says it is "the perfect plant-based meal if you want to get (or stay) slim and avoid hunger" (that sounds very cheesy).
Energy
They make wrong promises and fake evidence for many of the things on their website. For example, will Ka'Chava improve your energy?
Well, yes it gives you energy (calories) to run your body. But Ka'Chava also says this about other nutrients. (Like B vitamins, iron, vitamin C, phosphorus, magnesium and vitamin D.)
Besides that, some important nutrients are needed to change food into cell energy (ATP) and help you do a lot of work or exercise without getting tired.
Sleep
Did you know that what you eat during the day and right before bed can help your body get ready for good sleep and follow your body's natural clock - without making you sleepy when you don't want to be?
Their evidence is not strong. But if Ka'Chava keeps you "physically and mentally energized" - how does Ka'Chava "help you drift off to dreamland"?
Digestion
Many things in our modern life can affect our stomach health and digestion — like stress and sugar. Some of the ingredients in Ka'Chava, such as fiber, probiotics, and vitamin D, may help with digestion.
Having good digestive health is not only about fiber (though that is great too). Ka'Chava's rich nutrient formula helps with nourishing good bacteria, getting rid of bloating, easing digestive inflammation, and more.
Mental Health
Ka'Chava does not only power your body — it is loaded with essential nutrients that fuel and support your brain.
According to Ka'Chava, "a poor diet can cause stress and anxiety, and a variety of mental health problems that ruin mood and productivity" and claims to "help with supporting mood, improving focus, and calming anxiety," "restore your mind to its peak," and "may help with improving mental and emotional health."
Does Kachava Work?
This is very subjective and will depend on who you ask and what problem they were expecting Ka'Chava to solve.
Ka'Chava's makers thought that users would like what they taste and feel while using the supplement packed meal substitute, so they made a subscription service around it.
Does Ka'Chava work as a fiber-boosted protein powder?
If that's what you're looking for. This is an expensive option, but I agree it does the job!
Does it work as a meal replacement shake?
No.
Does Ka'Chava work for weight loss?
It depends. In theory, if you swap one meal for a 240-calorie shake, it might lead to a calorie deficit. And a calorie deficit is needed for weight loss. Many people try to eat too few calories, and those who "cleanse" end up hungry and unhappy before the day or week is over. This often leads to overeating and bingeing, negatively affecting weight loss efforts. Veys 2 bags (30-day supply) to your door every month.
Where can I find Ka'Chava and its Costco?
For customers who want to buy from Ka'Chava, we suggest buying directly from the brand's website rather than on Amazon because it's much cheaper.
On Ka'Chava's website, the product currently costs $69.95, while on Amazon, the same product costs $124.36.
In some other Enlighten Health reviews, we have not seen a price difference this big between a brand website and Amazon.
Kachava Feedback From Buyers
Let's see what buyers say about Kachava on Amazon.
Michael Farachain
Don't believe those ads that tell you how yummy this stuff is (and don't trust the ads that say their kids like it for dessert). It's not tasty - it's white and hard to mix. The taste is okay - you'll probably get used to it and think it's fine after a week or so; but for the best flavor, make sure you mix it with lots of crushed ice and a smaller amount of water (the texture of a thick and icy smoothie)
Janice Jackson
I don't like breakfast, but I have to take some morning pills with a meal. This works well for me 3-4 days a week for that purpose. It doesn't make me hungry and keeps me until lunchtime. It has everything your body needs to stay healthy. It is tough to mix quickly. I use the cocoa flavor.
Mike Caraccia
Look at some of the one-star reviews for taste. They must add 40 grams of sugar, which will give them the flavor they are looking for. It doesn't taste great, but trust me, it's not bad, as some people might say here. Throw some strawberries, a banana, blueberries, or grapes in with the vanilla, and the natural taste problem is gone. Simple...
Who Can Use Ka'chava?
Kachava's food is so well-balanced that anyone who wants to eat better can use it.
It can be a student too busy to make dinner, a ninja mom trying to do a billion things, a business leader running between meetings and grabbing whatever they can, or an athlete looking for an exact amount of big nutrients in every meal.
It doesn't take special care of anyone.
It works great for everyone.
Want to see what PhenQ can do for you? Click here to go to the official website.
Common Questions
What does it mean?
It means "earth" in the Mayan language. The idea behind the name was to show a wish to reconnect with nature and eat more healthfully, as the ancient Mayans did. The brand's eco-friendly approach also supports this idea.
Is Kachava worth it?
Considering that you pay around $4 per serving, the price is more than fair. You probably paid something else for a cup of coffee. And this is a whole meal we're talking about. Even if you went to the store and bought all the ingredients separately, it would cost you around $150 per month.
Is Ka'Chava Tested by Others?
Yes. Ka'Chava says it is part of their Certificate of Analysis to test the things they have done. Also, they have independent labs test and check sometimes for extra proof.
Does Ka'Chava Have Caffeine?
Cocoa powder has very low levels of natural caffeine, so Chocolate Ka'Chava has trace amounts.
Is Ka'Chava an acid or a base?
Ka'Chava has many basic ingredients (many vegetables and greens) and some acidic ingredients (some of the fruits). But the final product is not considered acidic when mixed with water.
Is Kachava gluten free?
Yes, Kachava shakes are gluten free.
Are Kachava products organic certified?
No. However, many of the ingredients used are organic. For example, Kachava shakes include raw asparagus, celery, kale, carrot, and many more organic vegetables.
Is Kachava a protein powder?
No. It's much more than a protein powder; it's a meal replacement powder that has a plant-based protein blend, carbs, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and many other nutrients.
How can Ka'chava help you lose weight?
Ka'chava shakes are good for weight loss because they have protein, fiber, and important vitamins and minerals. But they can also drink as part of a healthy diet.
How do you make Ka'Chava?
Ka'Chava meal replacement powder is like any other protein powder; here's the twist: I've read that it mixes best in cold water instead of room temperature. Blend or shake two big scoops of powder with 12-14 oz of water.
The powder can be mixed into smoothies, baked goods, or raw protein balls. For inspiration, go to the Ka'Chava recipes section on the brand's website.
How many times a day can you drink Ka'Chava?
This is a good point in my Ka'Chava review to note that the brand suggests its meal replacement powder only once a day. You can do it twice sometimes, but it's not a substitute for a healthy diet of real foods.
Is KaChava good for you?
Ka'Chava is one of the best protein powders money can buy. Filled with superfoods, adaptogens, probiotics, digestive enzymes, and protein, it's more than a protein powder — it's a whole body powder that gives head-to-toe nutrition.
What is the best KaChava flavor?
Ka'Chava offers five flavors. Chocolate seems to be the most popular. Here is a list of all that is currently available:
• Chocolate
• Vanilla
• Coconut Acai
• Chai
• Matcha
How do I cancel my Ka'Chava subscription?
Things change, and that is the beauty of a Ka'Chava subscription. Cancellation can be done anytime the following conditions are met:
• Sign into your account
• Click on 'Edit' under the subscription; you would like to cancel
• Select 'Cancel Subscription'
• Tell them why
• Hit 'Pass; I want to cancel my subscription.'
• If you don't want to end things with Ka'Chava, you can always pause or skip a shipment.
What is Ka'Chava's Delivery Policy?
I know we've gone through a lot of information in this Ka'Chava review, so I'll keep it simple here. The brand ships to all 50 states, as well as:
American Samoa, District of Columbia, Virgin Islands, Guam, Puerto Rico, Marshall Islands, United States of Micronesia, Palau, and the Northern Mariana Islands
They offer three shipping options:
• Standard 4-7 business days
• Priority 2-3 business days
• Next Day 1 business day
Orders take about two business days to process. If you buy two or more bags, shipping is free.
Final Verdict
After I finished this Ka Chava review, I knew one thing for sure: I was happy with it. I'm not alone, seeing it has many positive reviews.
Kachava, check my main boxes overall: great nutrition, lovely taste, okay texture, and fullness. So, it will probably be my daily driver while I'm working from home.
On my last review of Kachava, I was impressed by their flavors but sad that they only had two. Chai and Acai Coconut solved the problem and kept the expectations high. Both of them taste amazing.
That brings me to my biggest issue with the product. The crushed ice in it is a MUST, in my opinion! Combined with a blender, it makes the shake much more delicious.
The next issue with Kachava is the pricing. Almost $5 per 240 kcal serving is too much. This makes it a special product, and even though it's worth it, it is only affordable for some.
As for the Kachava bars, they are a mess. The peanut butter is okay, and the chocolate could be better. While a great sweetener for the shake, the monk fruit may not translate well into the bars. So all in all… an okay first attempt.
The bottom line, Ka'Chava shakes really are top-of-the-line and a product we can strongly recommend!