KickRummy: The Ultimate Online Rummy Platform for Indian Players

New Delhi, June 14, 2023 - Kick Games Studios is proud to announce the launch of KickRummy, the ultimate online rummy platform designed exclusively for Indian players. With a perfect blend of real money gaming, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to fair play, KickRummy offers a thrilling and immersive gaming experience like no other.
Crafted as a part of the Make in India project, KickRummy is the brainchild of industry veterans with extensive experience in real money games like rummy and poker. The platform embraces its Indian roots, reflected in its design inspired by the Indian national flag, providing players with a familiar and engaging environment to enjoy their favourite rummy games.
"Our vision for KickRummy is to create a world-class gaming platform that captures the essence of Indian gaming culture," says Kundan Kumar, CEO of KickRummy. "We are committed to providing an unparalleled gaming experience backed by cutting-edge technology, certified fair play, and exciting bonuses that reward our players. Our goal is to become the go-to destination for rummy enthusiasts across India."
KickRummy ensures easy access to its platform through its user-friendly Android app and its soon-to-be-launched iOS app, catering to players regardless of their mobile operating system preference. The Play Store app has already garnered over 5,000 downloads since its launch in May 2023.
Some key highlights of KickRummy app:
● Signup Bonus of Rs.250
● Best-in-the-industry Welcome Bonus of 300%
● Unlimited referral bonus up to Rs.35,000 for every referral
● Different variants of rummy available
● RNG algorithm guarantees fair play
● Instant unlimited withdrawals
● 4.8 rating out of 5 based on 126 reviews on Google
● Made in India product
With a strong focus on fair play and player security, KickRummy utilises a certified random number generator (RNG) algorithm verified by internationally renowned iTech Labs in Australia. This ensures a safe and secure gaming environment free from manipulation. The platform also provides tools for responsible gaming, including self-exclusion options and deposit limit settings.
KickRummy's commitment to customer satisfaction is evident through its robust customer support, staffed by experienced female customer service professionals available 24/7 to address player queries promptly. Additionally, the platform offers instant deposit and withdrawal methods, ensuring seamless transactions and a hassle-free gaming experience.
Offering a wide range of rummy variants, including points rummy, deals rummy, and pool rummy, KickRummy caters to players of all skill levels and preferences. The platform's most popular game, Points Rummy, accounts for over 60% of the total games played on KickRummy, ensuring players can find their preferred style of rummy and engage in exciting gameplay whenever they choose.
To reward its players, KickRummy offers a variety of exciting bonuses and offers. Upon signup, players receive a generous Rs. 250 bonus and referring friends to the platform can earn players up to Rs. 35,000 in Instant Cash, while the referred friends can earn up to Rs. 17,500.
In addition, the platform's 300% Welcome Bonus is one of the best in the industry, allowing players to receive up to Rs. 30,000 on their first deposit using the code "KICKIT. On their second deposit, players can avail themselves of a 100% bonus while on their third deposit, players receive a 50% bonus. But, that’s not all, for every subsequent deposit, players can enjoy a guaranteed bonus using the code "KICK20." This code can be used unlimited times on every deposit at KickRummy, ensuring players receive ongoing benefits as they continue playing.
"KickRummy is committed to creating a vibrant and engaging gaming community," adds Kundan Kumar. "We have ambitious plans to expand our player base and exceed 50,000 daily players by the end of the next quarter. With our constant focus on innovation, user satisfaction, and exciting gameplay, we are confident that KickRummy will revolutionise the online rummy experience in India."
Looking ahead, Kick Games Studios has exciting plans to expand its portfolio, with the upcoming launch of online poker games and fantasy games within the end of the year. So, brace yourself for an immersive and thrilling experience, as Kick Games Studios continues to redefine the gaming landscape in India.
KickRummy app is available for download from the Google Play Store.