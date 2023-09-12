KuCoin Referral Code 2023: QBSSSPH1 (Claim Sign Up Bonus)

Step 1: On your device, download KuCoin directly from the App Store or Google Play Store or visit the KuCoin signup page here.

Step 2: After the download is complete, you must register to open a KuCoin account. To get the sign-up bonus and benefits, enter the KuCoin referral code: QBSSSPH1 when you sign up for the first time.

Choose the "sign up" button. Submit after entering your email and password. You will get an email with a verification link after submitting your email to finish the registration process.

Step 3: Use the KuCoin referral code QBSSSPH1 to receive a bonus of up to 60%.

Step 4: Provide your name, phone number, and other personal information.

How can I fund a KuCoin account?