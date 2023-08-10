KuCoin Referral Code 2023: QBSSSPH1 (Claim Sign Up Bonus Offer)

Using the referral code and opening a KuCoin account is explained in detail below:

1. Visit the KuCoin website: Open a web browser and navigate to the KuCoin website here.

2. Register: Select the "Sign Up" link situated in the upper-right corner of the webpage.

3. Complete the online registration form. As it cannot be added after registration, first make sure you input the referral code QBSSSPH1 in the required area on this page.

4. After creating a secure password, enter your email address. Fulfil the captcha verification and accept the terms of service.

5. Verify your email address: The email address you supplied will receive a verification email from KuCoin. To activate your account, open the email and click the verification link.

6. Configure two-factor authentication (2FA): For additional protection, it is advised to enable 2FA after email verification. To add an authenticator app to your KuCoin account, download it, follow the instructions, and choose something like Authy or Google Authenticator.

7. Finish the optional extra security measures: KuCoin provides extra security options like enabling Anti-Phishing Code and creating a Trading Password. These options are configurable under "Account Security" section.

What is the Best KuCoin Referral Code?

