KuCoin Referral Code 2023: RJNKNK4 (Claim Sign Up Bonus)

KuCoin referral code is RJNKNK4. Using this referral code you can claim an exclusive bonus of $10 and additional discount of up to 40% on trading.
KuCoin is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that allows users to buy, sell, and trade various digital assets. Enter KuCoin referral code RJNKNK4 at the time of sign up to enjoy an exclusive $10 referral bonus.
What is KuCoin Referral Code?
By applying referral code you will get the best signup bonus and unlimited discount on trading. You can earn up to 40% on sharing your referral code with your friends.
About KuCoin
Kucoin is a cryptocurrency exchange with high liquidity, low fees and quick withdrawals. It was founded in 2017 by Leon Kuensingh who noticed that many traders were moving from Binance to Coinbase after the recent ban on crypto trading across US exchanges came into effect. If you have a Kucoin affiliate account then you can invite friends to trade on Kucoin and earn up to 40% of each successful invitation!
How to Register on KuCoin and Apply for a Referral Code?
Step-1: Download KuCoin directly from the App Store or Google Play Store on your device.
Step-2: After the download process is done, you will need to register to create an account in KuCoin. You can use the KuCoin referral code: RJNKNK4 while signing up for the first time to redeem the sign-up bonus and rewards.
Click on the sign-up button. Enter your Email, Password, and Submit. After the submission of your email, you will receive a verification link in your email to complete the registration process.
Step 3: Apply the KuCoin referral code: RJNKNK4 and get upto 30% bonus.
How to Deposit Money in KuCoin?
1. Log in to your KuCoin account.
2. Click on the "Deposit" button in the "Assets" section of the navigation bar.
3. Select the cryptocurrency that you want to deposit.
4. Generate a deposit address by clicking on the "Deposit" button next to the selected cryptocurrency.
5. Copy the deposit address and use it to transfer funds from your external wallet or another exchange to your KuCoin account.
Kucoin Referral Program
You can get the best sign-up bonus in the KuCoin application by applying the KuCoin app referral code: RJNKNK4 the KuCoin app has a referral program that rewards the user for referring friends to the service.
Sharing your referral code with your family and friends or followers on social media is a terrific method to generate extra revenue while cutting off their trading commission. You can earn up to 30% of commission from your friend's trading fee through the KuCoin referral program.
How to Refer Friends on KuCoin?
KuCoin has a referral program that allows users to invite their friends to join the platform and earn a commission on their trading fees. Here's how you can refer friends on KuCoin:
1. Log in to your KuCoin account.
2. Click on the "Invitation Bonus" tab in the "Assets" section of the navigation bar.
3. You will see your referral link and a referral code. Share the referral link or code with your friends and tell them to sign up using your referral link or enter your referral code during the registration process.
4. Your friends will need to register, pass verification, and make a deposit before you will be credited with your referral bonus.
5. Once your friends start trading on KuCoin, you will receive a commission on their trading fees in the form of KCS (KuCoin Shares). The commission rate is determined by KuCoin and is subject to change.
6. You can check your referral status and commission balance by going to the "Invitation Bonus" tab in the "Assets" section of the navigation bar.
KuCoin Affiliate Program 2023
KuCoin has an affiliate program which allows users to refer friends to the platform and earn a commission on their trading fees. It is a way for the users to monetize their network and gain benefits by promoting the exchange to new users.
When someone signs up to KuCoin using a referral link or referral code provided by an affiliate, they are considered a referral. The referral will also receive benefits. Once the referral has completed their registration, verification and deposit, the affiliate will start earning a commission on the trading fees of the referral. The commission rate is determined by KuCoin, subject to change and can be reviewed by the affiliate in the Invitation Bonus page on the KuCoin website.
Conclusion
