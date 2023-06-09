KuCoin Referral Code: QBSSSPKL (Claim Exclusive Signup Bonus reward)

The KuCoin referral code QBSSSPKL can be used to claim the best new user bonus. This includes $3200 in sign up rewards and the chance to get 20% discount all trading fees for life when using KCS.
KuCoin is a reputable cryptocurrency exchange that offers a wide selection of coins, low fees, advanced trading features, and robust security measures. With a user-friendly interface and a strong customer base, KuCoin provides a reliable platform for users to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies while also earning interest on their holdings.
What is the KuCoin Referral Code?
Numerous platforms provide distinctive referral codes and sign-up bonuses that offer exclusive rewards to new users who utilise them. In the case of KuCoin, there is a single referral code available, which is QBSSSPKL. When you create a new account on the KuCoin app or sign up on the KuCoin website, make sure to use this referral code.
QBSSSPKL is the referral code for the KuCoin app. By applying this code, you can enjoy lifelong savings on trading costs when using KCS. Additionally, by referring your friends and having them register with the KuCoin referral code, you have the opportunity to earn up to a 55% trading commission on each successful referral.
About KuCoin and its trading app
The KuCoin app is highly praised for its user-friendly interface, making it easy for users to navigate and manage their digital assets effectively. With features like order books, trade histories, and real-time pricing information, users have access to all the necessary tools to oversee their investments. Additionally, the app provides a platform for users to connect with others, share trading ideas, and stay updated on the latest news and events in the cryptocurrency realm through the KuCoin community.
One of the standout features of the KuCoin app is its extensive range of digital assets. It supports a wide variety of cryptocurrencies, including popular ones like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, as well as newer and specialised options like Polkadot and Chainlink. This enables users to diversify their investment portfolios conveniently and explore different digital assets.
Security is a top priority for the KuCoin app, offering multiple layers of protection to ensure the safe storage of users' digital assets. These security measures include SSL encryption, trading passwords, login phrases, and two-factor authentication, among others. These features work together to provide users with a high level of security and peace of mind.
KuCoin Features:
- Competitive fees
- Large user base
- Extensive selection of coins (over 900)
- Ability to earn interest on your crypto holdings
- Advanced trading features
- Reliable customer service
- Welcome bonuses
- Trading fee discounts
- Robust account and asset security
How to Apply a Referral Code & Register on KuCoin:
Step 1: Start by downloading the KuCoin app or visit the official KuCoin website through the provided link.
To begin the process, download the KuCoin app from the App Store or Google Play Store. The app is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.
Step 2: Create a new account and apply the referral code.
Once you have downloaded the app, you'll need to create an account. Click on the "Sign Up" button and enter a strong password along with your email address. To receive a welcome reward bonus of $3200 enter the referral code QBSSSPKL in the designated area. After providing your information, you will receive an email with a verification link to complete the registration process.
Step 3: Optional - Fully verify your account.
While not mandatory, it is recommended to enhance your account security and increase your withdrawal and deposit limits by completing the Know Your Customer (KYC) verification steps on the KuCoin account page.
Step 4: Fund your account.
Before you can start trading, you need to deposit funds into your account. Click on the "Deposit" button and select the desired currency for deposit. Both cryptocurrency and fiat deposits are supported.
Step 5: Trade cryptocurrency.
Once your account is funded, you can begin trading. Select the cryptocurrency you wish to purchase, click on the "Trade" button, enter the desired amount, and complete the transaction.
KuCoin Affiliate and Referral Program
Utilising the KuCoin affiliate program is a great way to earn additional income. Simply share your referral link with friends, family, or followers on social media. When someone joins KuCoin using your link and completes their first trade, you will receive a portion of their trading fees. You can earn even more by referring more individuals.
The KuCoin affiliate program is user-friendly and doesn't require any specific prerequisites or expertise. Create a KuCoin account, invite friends using your referral link, and start earning unlimited commissions today. Use the affiliate code QBSSSPKL to get started.
Conclusion on KuCoin App Referral Code 2023:
The latest referral code for the KuCoin app in 2023 is QBSSSPKL. By using this code during sign-up, you can receive a bonus of up to 60%. KuCoin offers an excellent referral scheme where you can earn free money by introducing your friends and relatives to the platform. With a large user base and a wide range of coins, KuCoin is a prominent cryptocurrency exchange. Additionally, various gifts, VIP benefits, exclusive incentives, and bonuses are available on KuCoin, making it an exciting platform to explore.