Kundli Doshas in Astrology - explained by the celebrity astrologer Chirag Daruwalla

New Delhi (India), September 19: The qualities and defects present in Kundali have a big impact on the life of a person. According to astrology, such doshas can be known through Kundali predictions. When an inauspicious planet conjunct with an auspicious planet in a person's Kundali, then in such a situation, Kundali Dosh is formed. Due to these defects, all kinds of problems can come in the life of the person. These doshas have many lasting effects on finance, career, problems in relationships, and health, besides loss of honor and prestige in society.

What is a Dosh in Kundli?

According to astrology, there are many types of doshas in the Kundali of a person. If there is an inauspicious defect in Kundali, the person has to face all kinds of problems.

Types of Major Dosh in Kundli

Mangal Dosh

In Vedic astrology, Mangal dosha is counted among the dangerous doshas. This defect causes tension in relationships. When Mars is in the first, fourth, seventh, eighth, or twelfth house in a Kundali, then Manglik Dosh occurs. According to marriage predictions by date of birth, this dosha is considered inauspicious for marriage. For a successful, happy married life, it is very important that there should be no Mangal dosha in the Kundali of both the life partner. If there is Mangal dosha in one's Kundali, then after marriage, adverse effects start appearing in the relationship.

Kaal Sarp Dosh

People get upset only after hearing the name of Kaal Sarp Dosh, but if there is Kaal Sarp Dosh in your Kundali, then there is a need to understand it and not be worried. Kaal Sarp Dosh is caused by the coming together of Rahu and Ketu in Kundali. Apart from this, if all the seven major planets, Rahu and Ketu, are within the axis of the planet, then Kaal Sarp Dosh arises in the person's Kundali. Because of this defect, there is more conflict in life.

Nadi Dosh

Marriage is considered important in Hinduism. Before marriage, the Guna are matched according to the birth and name of the boy and the girl. In astrology, 36 Gunas are matched for marriage. Out of which 50%, Gunas matching is considered very auspicious for marriage. Nadi Dosha is one of the doshas formed in the process of Kundli matching. Nadi dosha is considered inauspicious in astrology. It is said that due to the formation of Nadi Dosha in Kundali Match Making, conditions like poverty and deterioration in the relationship of the married couple arise.

Pitra Dosh

Usually, most people know about this defect. This dosha is created in the Kundali of a person whose ancestors are not happy. In the Pitru Paksha that comes every year, by not performing Shradh for ancestors, not participating in Shradh rituals, and not doing worship for the peace of the soul of one's ancestors, this defect becomes dominant, and all kinds of problems arise in the life of the person. Can do. Apart from this, when there is a combination of Sun with Rahu in a person's Kundali, or there is a combination of Sun with Ketu, then in such a situation, Pitra Dosh is formed. Due to this defect, development in life stops. Such persons either do not get jobs, or if they are found, they are very less paid. Such people start losing money.

Guru Chandal Dosh

One of the biggest negative doshas is the 'Guru-Chandal' dosha. If Rahu Jupiter is together in the Kundali, then it becomes a dosha. If this defect is formed anywhere in Kundali, it always causes damage. If Guru Chandal dosha is in the ascendant, fifth, or ninth house, then it is particularly negative. If the Guru-Chandal dosha is not remedied on time, then all the auspicious yogas of the Kundali are disturbed. Often, having this defect weakens the character of the person. Due to the presence of this yoga, the person becomes prone to digestive systems, liver problems, and serious diseases. Such people spend money in extravagance or here and there and are unable to pay much attention to their future.

Grahan Dosh

A detailed definition has been given of the Grahan dosha in astrology. According to them, when any of the planets, Rahu or Ketu, is sitting with the Sun or Moon in any one of the twelfth houses of a birth chart ascendant Kundali, then a Grahan dosha is formed. If any of the Rahu-Ketu planets are present in the house of the Sun or Moon, then it is called Graha Dosha. It has inauspicious effects related to the house in which the Grahan dosha is formed.

Gandmool Dosh

In Indian astrology, Gandmool Nakshatras are considered to be malefic. According to astrology, when a child is born in Gandmool Nakshatra, it is called Gandmool Dosha. Due to this, there is a painful effect on the life of the child and his parents and siblings. Therefore, it is very necessary to take measures for Gandmool peace for the well-being of the children born in this constellation and their family members.

Shani Dosh

Shani Dev is called the god of justice; in this way, Shani dosha depends on the actions of the person. Shani Dev punishes the person for their bad deeds. When a person has Shani dosha in their zodiac, then he has to face many struggles in his life. One has to face many ups and downs to make a living. When a person is surrounded by diseases from time to time, the financial crisis comes, feels like indulging in bad things; all these are symptoms of Shani Dosha.

Shrapit Dosh

If Saturn and Rahu are together in any house of a person's Kundali, then Shrapit dosha is formed. Having this dosha in Kundali makes a person unable to enjoy the luxuries and comforts of life. This dosha is formed in the Kundali when a person has been cursed in the previous life or due to some inauspicious act done consciously or unknowingly in the past life.

Chandra Dosh

According to astrology, if the position of the Moon in the birth chart is in the constellation of Mercury or in the constellation of Ketu, then such a birth chart is called Chandra Dosha. Due to this defect, the mother of the native suffers health problems, the father suffers financial troubles, and serious troubles come from the maternal uncle's family. Such a planetary position is, in a way, called a bad moon in the birth chart of the person. Other symptoms are also there, such as lack of wealth and glory in the life of the person, lack of wife happiness, job, and money stuck in business.

Kemadruma Dosh

Kemadruma Dosh is formed if the Moon is sitting alone in any house in the birth chart if there is no planet in front and behind it. A person born in Kemadruma Dosha is always mentally disturbed. They have always had an unknown fear. Financially, such people remain weak. Many times in life, one has to face a financial crisis.

Many times, a person does not get results according to their hard work even after working hard. Problems keep coming one after the other in a person's life, and he does not understand why such a thing is happening to them.