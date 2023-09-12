La Shana Latrice Releases Inspiring New Single "I Found It"

UK sensation La Shana Latrice is en route to becoming a worldwide sensation. With influences of Gospel music and a beautiful mix of R&B and Soul, La Shana Latrice successfully and consistently creates an inspirational, unique, and smooth sound that instantly grasps listeners. La Shana Latrice shines brightly in the music industry and has graced us with her latest single, “I Found It.”

La Shana Latrice “seeks to inspire a new wave of freethinkers who are championing the celebration of exploration of one’s true inner spirit and faith.” La Shana Latrice looks to empower her audience and uses her art to create positivity and change. She shares her personal stories and expresses vulnerability through her lyrics, creating a special connection between the artist and listener. La Shana Latrice “looks forward to making a meaningful and positive impact representing a new generation of female R&B.” It’s rare to find an artist that is able to have that influence, yet she does it effortlessly with her moving lyrics and buttery voice.

La Shana Latrice released her sophomore album titled, “Faith,” earlier this year. She followed up the project with her newest single, “I Found It.” “I Found It” is a song that “inspires listeners to tap into what lies within them and not stop until they’ve found it.” La Shana Latrice, along with production duo Those Guys (Jeremiah Adkins and Amore Jones), created this masterpiece during a chapter of her life where she was searching for her true identity and purpose. In a recent interview, La Shana Latrice revealed that she was severely struggling during that time, facing many challenges, setbacks, and ups and downs. However, amidst all of the chaos, uncertainty, and feelings of despair, she firmly believed that there was something amazing just waiting to be set free. “I Found It” describes her belief that the only validation and approval that she needs is God’s. La Shana Latrice reveals that “finding strength, resilience, knowing who I am, and having self-belief from within – even in the face of adversity” is what her latest single is truly about.

“I Found It” is just the beginning for La Shana Latrice. La Shana Latrice is entering her fierce era and has only given fans a glimpse of her musical capabilities. Fans are excited to see what this talented and dreamlike artist has in store. Be sure to keep up with La Shana Latrice on all social media platforms, so you won’t miss a thing!

Follow La Shana Latrice on Instagram/Twitter/TikTok/Threads:@lashanalatrice