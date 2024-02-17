Largest Non-veg Retail Chain Meatwale.com Looking to Expand in Gulf

After opening more than 90 stores in more than 20 major Indian cities, the popular meat sellers, Meatwale.com, is all set to expand in the Gulf region, along with eyeing an expansion to the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in the country as well. The new India is hungry for success and this sentiment has helped Meatwale.com’s unique franchise model gain enough traction among the new breed of young Indian entrepreneurs. As a result, the brand is ready to jump into the international market with its first foray headed to the Gulf countries. The company plans to enter more markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, starting with Saudi Arabia, and open more offline stores, founder Krishna Kumar told Deccan Herald.

The Noida-based start-up saw the light of the day in 2017, when Krishna Kumar felt the hunger pangs one night after a long day filled with even longer meetings. When Krishna began to crave home-cooked chicken, he was disappointed to learn that no shop selling raw chicken was open at that hour of the day. An empty stomach gave birth to an idea in his mind and he booked the domain name ‘meatwale.com’ the same night. The rest, as is said, is history!

The idea that any passionate entrepreneur with a liquid capital of INR 15 lac to 18 lac can be a part of the successful business franchise model offered by Meatwale.com spread like wildfire. Now, almost 6 years later, the company is seeking to establish its brand in the Gulf countries as well. Armed with its robust logistic network and an innovative, tech-supported operations system, Meatwale.com is now looking to open base in the Gulf region, where countries like the U.A.E offer a relaxed business environment with support in the form of tax relief.

Talking about this opportunity to broaden the brand’s presence, Meatwale.com’s Founder Krishna Kumar says, “We started this journey in 2017 and today, we are located across the country, at more than 90 locations. This journey has been fraught with various challenges but it has been equally rewarding as well. We have done door-to-door campaigning, distributing brochures, etc, whatever was required of the team, so that we could cater to the young Indians who are forcing the market to reinvent. The next logical step in this journey, therefore, is to head outside India and the Gulf region seems to be the obvious choice for us.” The market is quite different in GCC and in India as in India mostly the stores are in market and in Gulf countries it is in malls so we need to be more attentive while handling clients. In India an average client orders 3 times to 3.5 times a month and in Dubai is around 4 to 4.5 times a month. In India the average order value is around INR 300 where in Dubai it will be around INR 1600. When it comes to marketing the expenses will be quite same if we are doing digital campaign to market the store or products. CPM and CPC are almost same if compared to India with gulf countries and this will help us to market ourselves quickly.

Meatwale.com COO Manika Chandra, added, “We continue to keep our focus on the quality of our products so that the meat-lovers get to enjoy fresh, anti-biotics free chicken, which is lab-tested and reaches from the poultry farms straight to your doorsteps. With the aim to reach the consumers in the Gulf region, we are planning to deliver quality products to them as well.”

With its latest jump into the international market, the company is set to revolutionize the fresh meat sector !

