Leadership Lessons from 8 Inspiring CEOs

HSW Embroidery Machines was launched in 2013, and it is a leading name in embroidery technology that has emerged stronger from the epidemic and seen exceptional growth. This remarkable trajectory is driven by the company's dedication to innovation, quality, and empowering Women entrepreneurs.

"Our unwavering commitment to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction has driven our remarkable growth," claims Mr Tapan Kapadia, Managing Director of HSW Embroidery Machines. "This growth translates to opportunities for diverse women entrepreneurs."

The company has empowered over 3,000 women by equipping them with embroidery machines, and it aspires to reach 5,000 by December 2024. "Witnessing the impact of our efforts inspires us to strive harder to make a difference in their lives," said Mr. Kapadia.

