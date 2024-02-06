Leadership Lessons from 8 Inspiring CEOs

New Delhi (India), February 6: Each featured CEO represents a unique blend of personality, vision, and approach. Yet, they all share the common thread of having achieved remarkable success. Delving into their stories, we discover tactics, techniques, guiding principles and values underpinning their triumphs. Whether a seasoned executive, an aspiring entrepreneur, or someone who wants to hone their ability to influence and inspire others, these lessons offer valuable takeaways that can be applied to all aspects of life.
HSW Embroidery Machines was launched in 2013, and it is a leading name in embroidery technology that has emerged stronger from the epidemic and seen exceptional growth. This remarkable trajectory is driven by the company's dedication to innovation, quality, and empowering Women entrepreneurs.
"Our unwavering commitment to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction has driven our remarkable growth," claims Mr Tapan Kapadia, Managing Director of HSW Embroidery Machines. "This growth translates to opportunities for diverse women entrepreneurs."
The company has empowered over 3,000 women by equipping them with embroidery machines, and it aspires to reach 5,000 by December 2024. "Witnessing the impact of our efforts inspires us to strive harder to make a difference in their lives," said Mr. Kapadia.
Bangalore-based iCarry.in has been a reliable courier partner for over 15,000 small businesses nationwide since 2019. Founded by Manoj Shanbhag and Divya Kalra, the online courier booking platform provides domestic (B2C and B2B LTL) and international shipping via Delhivery, Ekart, Shadowfax, XpressBees, DTDC, Blue Dart, Ecom Xpress, Smartr Logistics, Aramex & FedEx.
It provides shipping services such as forward shipping, Cash On Delivery, reverse pickups, smart courier routing via customisable rules, automated and manual NDR, COD remittance six days a week, RTO predictor analysis and more. It also provides API integrations with Shopify, WooCommerce, OpenCart, Zoho, Unicommerce, etc.
Drawing on experience, Manoj underscores the CEO's role in closely monitoring the company's cost structures. He also advocates breaking down complex tasks into manageable steps to facilitate the team's progress toward achieving the company's goals.
As first-generation entrepreneurs, the founders of ShopHealthy.in have conceptualised, built and scaled the marketplace for health and beauty products across categories such as ayurveda, homoeopathy, Unani, herbal, natural and organic products. This leading online platform offers over 1 lakh products from over 1000 brands across India.
Based in Bangalore, the founders Divya Kalra and Manoj Shanbhag have grown the platform and expanded the team that works remotely.
Crafting the right core team is the CEO's paramount responsibility. Divya shares some of her key insights based on her experience. She says, ‘'When building a team, focus on attitude over aptitude, and don't hesitate to bring in individuals who are smarter than you. Trust is crucial, but it's also important to measure performance to avoid micromanaging and ensure everyone contributes effectively to achieving shared goals.’'
Picaro Advertising, founded by Avinash Chandel, offers impactful storytelling aided by innovation and creativity. Avinash Chandel’s, the managing directors, passion for social media led to the birth of this company, which bloomed into a full-service agency managing brands across various industries.
Reflecting on challenges, Chandel emphasises the importance of resilience and teamwork in overcoming obstacles. He and his team work with a vision extending beyond conventional boundaries, aiming to pioneer campaigns and integrate creativity and technology while prioritising social responsibility.
In leadership matters, Avinash thanks his stakeholders and advocates for embracing challenges, staying committed to the vision, and fostering a diverse and agile team. Picaro Advertising's journey signifies a commitment to innovation and client-centricity, poised for future success.
Gilly’s chain of resto-bars, the heart of Bangalore’s social hub, reflects the inspiring journey of its GM, R.S. Dharmendra, in moulding the city's hospitality industry.
Hailing from humble beginnings, Dharmendra's career trajectory is dotted with notable achievements. From elevating Amoeba FECs to one of India's premier chains to introducing innovative business models like ‘The Lazy Turtle— Go Slow Pay Low,’ he has driven success despite adversity.
He firmly believes creating memories is more profitable than simply selling a product. He remarks, “Leaders need to understand what makes their offering special and focus on creating memorable experiences, not just products.”
Beyond business, Dharmendra's commitment to philanthropy shines through his role as Vice President of the Karnataka Chapter of AHPWI, fostering industry welfare initiatives.
Prashant Pandey, the founder of Simplisathi, embarked on a journey to revolutionise the matchmaking industry, driven by a deep respect for cultural traditions and a tech-savvy passion. Witnessing the challenges of finding life partners in today's diverse India, he envisioned a platform smoothly merging traditional values with user-friendly technology.
The founder's vision extends beyond matchmaking – he sees Simplisathi evolving into a comprehensive relationship management system. The future, he believes, will witness a shift toward personalised, AI-driven matchmaking, emphasising deeper compatibility. Pandey's message resonates – the platform aims to help users find not just any partner but the right one. The founder advises passionate persistence, resilience, and customer listening for aspiring entrepreneurs.
Dr Paras Shah's personal struggles led him to build DivineTalk, a platform connecting people with astrology and holistic practices for well-being. He aims to make these practices accessible, especially for young people facing challenges like anxiety and stress.
DivineTalk integrates practices like meditation, yoga, and Ayurveda for overall well-being. Overcoming public scepticism and ensuring legitimacy were key hurdles, but Dr Shah's perseverance and focus on education have paved the way for DivineTalk's success. He envisions DivineTalk as a leading platform for personalised holistic wellness, using technology to make these practices more accessible and relevant. Dr Shah encourages people to embrace alternative healing methods for self-discovery, growth, and inner peace. He hopes DivineTalk becomes a guiding light for individuals on their unique healing and empowerment journeys.
Driven by the belief that dance is more than just a hobby, Sri Nrithya Lakshana, a renowned dance institute managed by Lakshana Creative Education Trust, has empowered individuals to discover its transformative power for over nine years. Founded by Ms C.R. Lakshmi Karthik and managed by Mr Karthik Ramesh, the institute is more than a mere technique, integrating cultural understanding and scientific benefits into its curriculum.
"Witnessing the positive impact of dance on various aspects of life inspired me to create an institute that delves deeper than just hobby or entertainment," says the CEO. Sri Nrithya Lakshana has successfully nurtured numerous full-time dance professionals, including teachers, choreographers, therapists, and fitness trainers, challenging the traditional perception of dance as a non-serious pursuit.
The institute emphasises the intrinsic value of dance. "We aim to create awareness that dance forms hold immense cultural significance and offer numerous health benefits," explains the Founder / CEO.