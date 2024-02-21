Lendbox partners with TSS Consultancy for their TrackWizz Screening solution to Strengthen KYC Mechanisms

In the rapidly evolving landscape of financial services, the implementation of robust Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures has become imperative. KYC is a regulatory and risk management framework that requires financial institutions to verify the identity of their customers before providing them with various financial products and services. However, there have been challenges in the digital lending space. Lendbox, a leading P2P player in India that's targeting $1 billion worth of loan disbursements by the end of 2024, encountered such challenges in the form of false KYCs being done by dubious borrowers to secure unauthorized loans.

To address these issues, Lendbox is partnering with India’s leading technology solution provider for compliance and operations in financial markets: TSS Consultancy Private Limited. Lendbox will now structure their KYC mechanisms via TSS’s Trackwizz Anti-Money Laundering (AML) product.

The mentioned product is a software solution specifically designed for banks, lending businesses, and NBFCs. AML consists of major components such as Screening, Risk Rating, Transaction Monitoring, and Regulatory Reporting. All these components by Trackwizz are designed in alignment with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (PMLA). Many other leading financial institutions such as NSE, ICICI Securities, Zerodha, IIFL Wealth, Angel Broking, and many others have also partnered with TSS for various Trackwizz solutions. Lendbox will be using Trackwizz’s Screening Module to bolster their KYC mechanisms. In addition, Lendbox already works with Digio and CERSAI to conduct CKYC checks. Ensuring bulletproof Central KYC is of utmost importance for every financial institution as it helps them understand their investors or customers better and protect their funds.