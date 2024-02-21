Lendbox partners with TSS Consultancy for their TrackWizz Screening solution to Strengthen KYC Mechanisms

In the rapidly evolving landscape of financial services, the implementation of robust Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures has become imperative. KYC is a regulatory and risk management framework that requires financial institutions to verify the identity of their customers before providing them with various financial products and services. However, there have been challenges in the digital lending space. Lendbox, a leading P2P player in India that's targeting $1 billion worth of loan disbursements by the end of 2024, encountered such challenges in the form of false KYCs being done by dubious borrowers to secure unauthorized loans.
To address these issues, Lendbox is partnering with India’s leading technology solution provider for compliance and operations in financial markets: TSS Consultancy Private Limited. Lendbox will now structure their KYC mechanisms via TSS’s Trackwizz Anti-Money Laundering (AML) product.
The mentioned product is a software solution specifically designed for banks, lending businesses, and NBFCs. AML consists of major components such as Screening, Risk Rating, Transaction Monitoring, and Regulatory Reporting. All these components by Trackwizz are designed in alignment with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (PMLA). Many other leading financial institutions such as NSE, ICICI Securities, Zerodha, IIFL Wealth, Angel Broking, and many others have also partnered with TSS for various Trackwizz solutions. Lendbox will be using Trackwizz’s Screening Module to bolster their KYC mechanisms. In addition, Lendbox already works with Digio and CERSAI to conduct CKYC checks. Ensuring bulletproof Central KYC is of utmost importance for every financial institution as it helps them understand their investors or customers better and protect their funds.
Extensive & Long-Term Screening Philosophy
TrackWizz Screening is a comprehensive tool designed to aid institutions in meeting regulatory requirements for name screening, synonymous with sanctions screening or AML checks under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This solution integrates advanced matching engines and incorporates a vast database of 65+ watchlist feeds provided by TrackWizz, ensuring thorough compliance with PMLA regulations.
Apart from the initial screening process, Trackwizz also conducts periodic screenings for all existing relationships to ensure stringent checks. The proprietary matching engines would help Lendbox with guaranteed significant reductions in false positives. All such models become even more useful as Lendbox continues to scale its lending operations.
By adopting these measures, Lendbox anticipates a substantial reduction in false positives and a heightened ability to combat fraudulent activities, thereby ensuring the integrity of its financial operations and safeguarding against identity theft.
About Lendbox
Lendbox, headquartered in New Delhi, is India’s leading RBI-recognized NBFC-P2P lending platform that serves borrowers by providing loans to high creditworthy borrowers and provides stable returns to its investors.
About TSS Consultancy Private Limited
TSS Consultancy, headquartered in Mumbai, is India’s leading technology solutions company committed to fighting financial crime, maximizing compliance, and simplifying operations by delivering world-class technologies.