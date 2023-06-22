Lisha Switches Wins Best Stall Award at Build Tech 2023 Expo

New Delhi (India), June 22: Build Tech 2023 Expo, held annually, brings together industry experts, professionals, and leading companies to showcase the latest advancements and technologies in the construction and building sector. Exhibitors showcased building materials, interior and exterior design, home loans, and properties. This year's event took place on 9th, 10th and 11th June at Bidar, Karnataka and attracted thousands of visitors from the whole of south India.
Lisha Switches, a renowned manufacturer of premium quality switches and electrical products, has been named a winner for the Best Stall at the Build Tech 2023 Expo. This recognition underscores Lisha Switches' commitment to excellence, innovation, and its position as a leader in the electrical industry.
Lisha Switches' stall at the Build Tech 2023 Expo captivated visitors with its impressive display of cutting-edge switches and electrical products. The booth featured a sleek, modern, yet simple design, emphasizing the company's commitment to aesthetics and functionality. With interactive product demonstrations and knowledgeable staff, Lisha Switches offered visitors an immersive experience to understand the exceptional quality and versatility of their products. At the Build Tech 2023 Expo, the company took their reputation to new heights by presenting its switches in a meticulously organized and visually stunning manner. Architects and designers were able to effortlessly navigate through the stall, exploring an extensive range of Lisha switches showcased with clarity and elegance.
Lisha Switches has always been at the forefront of innovation, constantly striving to create products that combine style, durability, and advanced technology. The recognition as the Best Stall at the Build Tech 2023 Expo is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to excellence.
"We are incredibly honored to receive the Best Stall award at Build Tech 2023 Expo," said Mr. Pradeep Luthria, Chairman of Lisha Switches. "This recognition is a result of our team's hard work, dedication, and relentless pursuit of delivering premium quality switches and electrical products to our customers. We are grateful to our customers, partners, and all those who visited our stall during the event."
Lisha Switches offers a wide range of products, including switches, sockets, dimmers, fan regulators, and other electrical accessories, designed to meet the diverse needs of customers in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. With a strong focus on safety, reliability, and energy efficiency, Lisha Switches ensures that its products adhere to Indian & International standards and regulations.
Lisha Switches has built a strong reputation for its exceptional customer service and support. The company's knowledgeable and friendly staff are always ready to assist customers with their queries, provide technical guidance, and offer customized solutions tailored to their specific requirements.
For more information about Lisha Switches and its range of products, please visit lishaswitches.com