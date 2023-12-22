Loan against car eligibility criteria: all you need to know

Fulfilling the lender’s eligibility criteria play a vital role in getting your loan application approved.

When financial needs arise unexpectedly, many individuals turn to loans as a viable solution. One of the loan options that may come in handy during emergencies is a loan against car. It is a secured form of lending where you can use your vehicle as collateral and get funds against it. Applying for a loan against car is an excellent way of getting quick access to funds to fulfil your financial needs.

As with any loan, it is crucial to understand the lender’s eligibility criteria so that you can avoid rejection. NBFCs such as Bajaj Finance provide a loan against car with simple eligibility criteria. Here is the list of eligibility requirements you need to fulfil in order to qualify for Bajaj Finserv Loan Against Car.

· You should be an Indian resident citizen.

· Your age should be between 18 and 80 years*

· If you are a salaried individual, you should have an experience of at least 1 year and have a minimum monthly salary of Rs. 20,000.

· If you are a self-employed individual, you must have an ITR proof for the last 2 years.

Apart from these simple eligibility criteria, to qualify for Bajaj Finserv Loan Against Car, you need to submit just a handful of documents. These include your PAN, KYC documents, salary slips, bank statements and more.

In addition to these simple eligibility criteria and minimal documents, Bajaj Finserv Loan Against Car comes with a range of benefits:

High-value loan