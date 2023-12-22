Loan against car eligibility criteria: all you need to know

Fulfilling the lender’s eligibility criteria play a vital role in getting your loan application approved.
When financial needs arise unexpectedly, many individuals turn to loans as a viable solution. One of the loan options that may come in handy during emergencies is a loan against car. It is a secured form of lending where you can use your vehicle as collateral and get funds against it. Applying for a loan against car is an excellent way of getting quick access to funds to fulfil your financial needs.
As with any loan, it is crucial to understand the lender’s eligibility criteria so that you can avoid rejection. NBFCs such as Bajaj Finance provide a loan against car with simple eligibility criteria. Here is the list of eligibility requirements you need to fulfil in order to qualify for Bajaj Finserv Loan Against Car.
· You should be an Indian resident citizen.
· Your age should be between 18 and 80 years*
· If you are a salaried individual, you should have an experience of at least 1 year and have a minimum monthly salary of Rs. 20,000.
· If you are a self-employed individual, you must have an ITR proof for the last 2 years.
Apart from these simple eligibility criteria, to qualify for Bajaj Finserv Loan Against Car, you need to submit just a handful of documents. These include your PAN, KYC documents, salary slips, bank statements and more.
In addition to these simple eligibility criteria and minimal documents, Bajaj Finserv Loan Against Car comes with a range of benefits:
Bajaj Finserv Loan Against Car comes with a high-value loan of up to Rs. 47 lakh. This offers you the financial flexibility to manage your small and big expenses. You can use these funds to manage your diverse financial needs including medical emergencies, higher education, home renovation or more.
Bajaj Finance offers loan against car that comes with a quick disbursal facility. You can get funds into your account within 48 hours* of approval. This quick disbursal facility enables you to manage your urgent expenses without any delays.
One of the most important aspects of borrowing is that the loan should not disrupt your monthly budget. Therefore, it is important to select a repayment tenure that suits your financial capability. Bajaj Finance offers flexible repayment tenure options that range from 12 months to 72 months. This long tenure allows you to split the loan amount into small monthly instalments that you can repay easily.
Bajaj Finance offers 3 unique loan variants – Term Loan, Flexi Term Loan and Flexi Hybrid Loan. If you choose any of these Flexi Loan variants, a loan limit is assigned to you. You can withdraw funds from the loan limit as many as times you want and part-prepay your loan at no additional charges. With Flexi Loan variants, you have to pay interest only on the amount you withdraw and not the entire sanctioned limit.
If you opt for the Flexi Hybrid variant, you also get an additional facility of paying interest-only EMIs for the initial tenure. These unique Flexi variants provide you with the flexibility of making multiple withdrawals, part-prepayments and more.
Obtaining a loan against your car can be a viable financial solution in times of need, offering access to funds while allowing you to retain ownership of your vehicle. If you are looking to get quick funds by fulfilling simple eligibility criteria, Bajaj Finserv Loan Against Car can be considered a perfect solution. Apply for a loan against car from Bajaj Finance today.
*Terms and conditions apply