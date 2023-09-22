Long Weekend Travel Ideas this Gandhi Jayanti

This year, Gandhi Jayanti falls on a Monday, the 2nd of October, creating a golden opportunity for an extended long weekend getaway. By taking just a single day off from work on Friday, the 29th of September, you can unlock a four-day long weekend. It's the perfect canvas for a short, yet enriching escape with family or friends to commemorate the Gandhi Jayanti long weekend.

Why not take this time to engage in a peaceful retreat or perhaps explore the cultural richness India has to offer? Here are some carefully selected long weekend destinations that promise a fulfilling experience.

Gandhi Jayanti Long Weekend Trips

Ooty: Serenity in the Nilgiris