Long Weekend Travel Ideas this Gandhi Jayanti

This year, Gandhi Jayanti falls on a Monday, the 2nd of October, creating a golden opportunity for an extended long weekend getaway. By taking just a single day off from work on Friday, the 29th of September, you can unlock a four-day long weekend. It's the perfect canvas for a short, yet enriching escape with family or friends to commemorate the Gandhi Jayanti long weekend.
Why not take this time to engage in a peaceful retreat or perhaps explore the cultural richness India has to offer? Here are some carefully selected long weekend destinations that promise a fulfilling experience.
Gandhi Jayanti Long Weekend Trips
Ooty: Serenity in the Nilgiris
Nestled in the Nilgiri Hills, Ooty is a haven for those seeking tranquility and natural beauty. If you are particularly fond of tea, a visit to a local tea factory can be both enlightening and enjoyable, offering insights into the tea-making process.
Things to do in Ooty:
● Take a ride on the famous Nilgiri Mountain Railway.
● Visit the Botanical Gardens, which boast an impressive variety of flora.
● Enjoy a boat ride on the serene Ooty Lake.
Where to stay in Ooty?
Located amidst the tranquil beauty of the Nilgiri Hills, Club Mahindra Derby Green Resort stands as one of the best resorts in Ooty, ideal for a family getaway. The resort is situated on expansive, scenic meadows that provide a stunning vantage point over the local racecourse. From gourmet dining options that tantalize your palate to engaging local cultural performances and awe-inspiring excursions, this resort offers a myriad of ways to discover the marvels of Ooty.
Goa: The Quintessential Beach Getaway
Goa is world-famous for its beaches, nightlife, and culture. And, for those interested in history, the churches of Old Goa provide a fascinating insight into the region’s colonial past. Goa offers something for every type of traveller, making it one of the best places to go for a long weekend.
Things to do in Goa:
● Relax on the beaches of Anjuna or Vagator.
● Take a river cruise along the Mandovi River.
● Visit the spice plantations and understand the intricacies of spice cultivation.
● Enjoy and relax on the beach shacks.
Where to stay in Goa?
At Club Mahindra Varca Resort, you will be treated to an unparalleled level of luxury and comfort. From private balconies that offer captivating views of waves caressing the shore, to a rejuvenating spa that provides the perfect sanctuary after a day of exploration, every detail is meticulously crafted for indulgence. The resort's comfortable studio rooms and suites are so inviting that you will find yourself tempted to spend an entire day luxuriating in their cozy confines. One of the best resorts in Goa, this abode will surely not disappoint.
Pondicherry: The French Riviera of the East
A unique blend of French and Tamil cultures, Pondicherry offers a peaceful yet vibrant atmosphere. For art enthusiasts, there’s a lot to discover; from handcrafted pottery to intricate textiles, the town offers a rich tapestry of artistic experiences that appeal to both traditional and contemporary tastes. Also, Pondicherry is renowned for its French bakeries. Make sure to sample some local pastries during your visit.
Things to do in Pondicherry:
● Stroll along the Promenade Beach.
● Visit the nearby Mahatma Gandhi statue.
● Explore the French Quarter, replete with colonial architecture and brightly painted houses.
● Meditate at the Sri Aurobindo Ashram, a spiritual community founded in 1926.
Where to stay in Pondicherry?
One of the most popular resorts in Pondicherry, Club Mahindra Puducherry is a seafront haven spanning across 24 acres of lush greenery, redefining family bonding with direct beach access and picturesque landscapes. Offering more than just premium accommodations, the resort creates an unmissable experience through its top-notch hospitality, fine dining, and engaging activities. Amenities range from modern, spacious apartments to multi-cuisine restaurants, a tranquil spa, and dedicated play areas for children. It's not just a stay; it's an indulgence for the entire family.
Jaipur: A Journey into Royal Heritage
Known as the ‘Pink City’, Jaipur is the capital of Rajasthan and is a treasure trove of historical monuments, palaces, and forts. The city offers a captivating blend of traditional and modern lifestyles. Travel trip: If you are a photography enthusiast, do not miss capturing the Hawa Mahal at sunrise. The early morning light bathes the intricate facade of the monument, offering a surreal experience. Jaipur is the best city for a long weekend trip.
Things to do in Jaipur:
● Explore the Amer Fort, an architectural masterpiece perched atop a hill.
● Visit the City Palace and get a glimpse into royal life with its museums and courtyards.
● Take a leisurely walk through the Jantar Mantar, an astronomical observatory that stands as a testament to ancient Indian science.
Where to stay in Jaipur?
Club Mahindra Jaipur Resort offers a royal experience that mirrors the grandeur of the Pink City itself. With majestic architecture and authentic Rajasthani cuisine, the resort celebrates Jaipur's rich heritage. Designed for optimal family bonding, the resort provides a serene, spacious setting complete with luxurious hotel units, studios, and one-bedroom accommodations. Each space is carefully curated to offer the ultimate in rest and rejuvenation, making it one of the premium resorts in Jaipur.
In summary, the long weekend during Gandhi Jayanti is an ideal opportunity to explore the diverse landscapes and rich heritage that India has to offer. Whether you choose the regal atmosphere of Jaipur, the peaceful hills of Ooty, the unique blend of cultures in Pondicherry, or the lively spirit of Goa, each destination promises an unforgettable experience.