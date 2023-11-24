Luxury French furniture brand Ligne Roset opens its first exclusive store in India, in association with Burgundy Brand Collective

Bringing its 163-year legacy to India, the family-owned Ligne Roset has opened its first exclusive store in Prabhadevi, Mumbai, offering a thoughtful space where end consumers can engage with and experience their creations. The luxury furniture and lifestyle brand’s venture into the country is brought about in association with Burgundy Brand Collective, an omnichannel consumer brands retailer and specialty-brand builder.

“As with every category we enter, we see the luxury furniture market in India ripe for reinvention. We recognize that Indian consumers are developing bolder tastes and seeking products with deeper resonance. Anticipating this shift to extend into furniture preferences, Ligne Roset's combination of thoughtful, tasteful, and bold designs aligns perfectly with the aspirations of the new discerning Indian customers,” says Samir Gadhok, Director and Co-founder Burgundy Brand Collective.

Designed by Zameer Basrai of The Busride Design Studio, the 5200 square foot store showcases a curated selection of the brand’s contemporary and design-centric creations which include living, dining, and bedroom furniture collections as well as wardrobe and storage systems, lighting, rugs, textiles, decorative accessories and occasional items. The brand is also investing to offer the shortest manufacturing period in the world - 12 weeks - giving customers the choice between readily available options or customised creations under the 'quick ship' program.

With a goal to craft a retail environment for luxury furniture that is inviting and accessible, customers will be introduced to and get to experience some of the brand’s bestsellers as well as the original models launched this year in Paris as part of the new 2023 collection. There will also be a limited selection of iconic pieces like the Togo sofa, which celebrates its 50-year anniversary; select pieces of Togo Atom (only 878 in the world) created in collaboration with RAF Simons; and Pierre Paulin’s Pumpkin, a 1971 seating design for the private apartments of the French president Georges Pompidou at the Elysée Palace, which is being put into production for the first time ever, amongst other pieces.

Recognising the potential of the country’s luxury furniture and home décor market, their foray into India aims to capture the imagination of those who have a keen appreciation for contemporary design and handcrafted products with collections that prioritize quality and timeless design over fleeting trends. “The potential for Ligne Roset in India is substantial. We are keenly aware that the new eco-conscious India values not just luxury but also ethical and sustainable practices. Hence, we are deliberate in partnering with brands like Ligne Roset that prioritize eco-friendly materials, sustainable manufacturing processes, and products with longer lifecycles. Given the brand's unique positioning and our strategic approach to growth, we anticipate that the Indian market will rank within the top 5 globally for Ligne Roset within the next decade. Our primary goal for the next year is to cultivate a welcoming environment where customers can immerse themselves in the Ligne Roset brand and its values,” says Avani Raheja, Director and Co-founder, Burgundy Brand Collective.