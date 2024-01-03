MACS Clinic, Bangalore: Revolutionary Robotic Surgery Eliminates Lip Cancer Without Scarring or Defects

New Delhi (India), January 3: Robotic surgery is making strides in cancer treatment and is helpful in early and scar-free recovery in cancer patients. Dr. Sandeep Nayak, founder of MACS Clinic and a leading surgical oncologist in India, is a major proponent of robotic surgery and an inventor of the robotic technique of RIA-MIND (Robotic Infraclavicular Approach- Minimally Invasive Neck Dissection) which is used for lip cancer treatment.

Recently, Dr. Sandeep Nayak successfully treated a 55-year-old patient diagnosed with lip cancer using the RIA-MIND procedure to remove neck lymph nodes. Additionally, he employed a lip reconstruction technique for optimal removal of lip cancer and flawless cosmetic restoration of the lip. The patient was concerned about his aesthetic appearance, considering the delicate nature of the lip tissue and its location.

At MACS Clinic, we dedicate our efforts to preserving the aesthetic appearance of the patient’s face. Dr Sandeep Nayak recommended Specialized lip reconstruction, a surgical procedure to treat lip cancer along with lymph node removal through Robotic Infraclavicular Approach for Minimally Invasive Neck Dissection - RIA MIND.

Through the Specialised lip reconstruction procedure the surgeon transfers the adjacent tissue to reconstruct the affected lip area. The Specialised lip reconstruction procedure also helps restore the lip's functionality with optimal outcomes.

To evaluate the involvement of lymph nodes and deliver comprehensive treatment, the doctor recommended the RIA-MIND procedure to remove the neck lymph nodes. This essential procedure prevents the spread of cancer to nearby areas and improves the chances of long-term recovery.

Noting the successful outcome of the procedure and the quick and smooth recovery, the patient was discharged within two days after the surgery and quick recovery at the surgical site. The patient is well and exhibiting excellent cosmetic outcomes two years after the surgery.

As one of the best oncologists in Bangalore, India, Dr Sandeep Nayak suggests that the RIA MIND procedures are most suitable for treating head and neck and oral tongue, lips, cheek, and throat cancers. The surgeon can get a magnified view of the surgical site using the robotic platform during the RIA MIND procedure.

The main advantage of the Specialised lip reconstruction procedure is its probability of restoring the lip to its pre-cancer appearance and retaining its pre-cancer functionality. The advantage of the RIA-MIND procedure is the removal of lymph nodes with the precision of robotics without any scar.

Dr. Sandeep Nayak, a surgical oncologist and expert robotic surgeon, has developed the Robotic Infraclavicular Approach for Minimally Invasive Neck Dissection (RIA-MIND) to treat oral cancer. He performs the RIA MIND procedure through small incisions. There is minimal blood loss, and the patient recovers faster than those treated with conventional surgical procedures.

Moreover, robotic arms ensure they reach hard-to-access locations such as lymph nodes and improve surgical outcomes. The expertise of the surgical oncologist plays a vital role in improving surgical outcomes as they need to manoeuvre the robotic arms with accuracy and precision.

Dr. Sandeep Nayak has established the Minimal Access Cancer Surgery clinic, hence the name, ’MACS Clinic’. Also, Minimal Access Cancer Surgery is the technical term for Robotic and laparoscopic Cancer Surgery. Over the years, the team at MACS Team has expanded by including many cancer specialists and surgeons who strive to offer comprehensive cancer treatment and support.

Dr Sandeep Nayak states that surgical oncology is a crucial treatment in cancer treatment as it involves excision or removal of the tumor and/or cancer-affected tissues. Therefore, he focuses on developing surgical procedures that improve the outcome while causing minimal trauma to the patient and accelerating their recovery post-surgery.

Apart from this, the robotic platform offers better views of the surgical site and the scope of the best possible excision compared to a conventional open surgery procedure with limited manoeuvrability to access the hard-to-reach locations in the cancer site.

He hopes that most cancer hospitals and doctors nationwide and abroad will rapidly adopt robotic surgery. It is possible to improve the survival rates of most cancer patients if the oncologists can effectively remove the cancerous tumors and affected issues through the robotic platform.

