Maharashtra an Example of Modi’s ‘Double-Engine’ Growth Mode

New Delhi (India), October 31: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth Rs 7500 crore rupees in at Shirdi in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, the event spotlighted the growth story that the state of Maharashtra has scripted over the years. With new projects being added to the list of developmental milestones that the state went on achieving gradually over the years, Maharashtra’s rise on the development graph has been phenomenal, thanks to the committed and dedicated political leadership and bureaucrats. PM Modi’s metaphor of “Double Engine Ki Sarkar” (two-engine government) passes the reality test with Maharashtra’s sprawling infra network and huge developmental records as testament to the claim. This is the reason why Prime Minister Modi at the event in Maharashtra appeared quite confident when he emphasized that the welfare of the poor is the highest priority of the double-engined government.

In fact, the government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis with the help of War Room has executed and completed multiple infrastructure development projects which have impacted the lives of the common man and the poor. With data and records bearing testimony to the development claims in Maharashtra, it was but natural for the PM to be confident to explain to the public what a double engine government can do for the betterment of lives of the common man. The War Room set up by Shinde and Fadnavis with able and experienced officers like Radheshyam Mopalwar has helped the government achieve the developmental goals on time. The project worth showcasing is the Samruddhi Mahamarg (701-km Mumbai-Nagpur super expressway) project connecting ten districts covering around two thirds of the state. The timely delivery of a major part of this project could be possible with the direct leadership by Mopalwar who supervised and monitored it as MD of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). Apart from connecting several places on the route of Mahamarg, this is an economic corridor touching the lives of poor people and farmers. Such projects are contributing to Maharashtra’s endeavour to continue to be India’s leading economic powerhouse. Many more infra projects, multimodal corridors, metro systems, coastal roads, are either in the pipeline or in the process of being completed or executed. Some of these projects are being worked with Central and State participation, with expenditure sharing formulae in place. The project of five double decker bridges to be constructed in Maharashtra will be another perfect instance of double-engine growth story. These bridges will be built in Pune and Nashik.

These double decker bridges will be built at a cost of around Rs 35,000 crore. Of these, Rs 15,000 crore will be from Govt of Maharashtra; Rs 5,000 crore from the Centre, and the rest amount from PPP mode.

These are some of the facts that make Maharashtra an ideal example for PM Modi to confidently claim that the double engine government is going great guns. The projects which have been implemented by Mopalwar-led MSRDC and War Room have tried to alleviate the problems and sufferings of the people from the lower stratum of the income. All-round development with focus on all sections of the population in Maharashtra has been the watch word for the War Room Infra Projects. This is what suits PM’s mantra of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, which Modi emphasized during the programme at Shirdi. The Maharashtra government’s War Room is said to be gearing up to face challenging times once again as it has to now implement the projects which PM Modi launched at Shirdi on October 26. The projects worth Rs 7500 crore rupees are in sectors like health, rail, road and oil and gas.

Apart from this, the War Room under Mopalwar is supposed to continue to work with the existing speed on transformational projects. Mumbai coastal road, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, metro corridors in Mumbai and other cities, expansion of Mumbai Pune Expressway, etc. are some of the projects which are on priority of the government. The underground Mumbai Metro Line 3 Phase-1 from Aarey to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) trial run is set to begin in November 2023. The War Room and other officials of the concerned agencies are also dealing with the problems that have hindered Mumbai Coastal Road Project (South). Some issues of cost escalation are being sorted out by the government’s trusted officers. The Coastal Road Project extends from the Princess Street flyover to the Bandra Worli Sea Link’s Worli end. It includes 2.19 kms of bridges, 2.05 kms of each tunnel, and 4.3 kms of road that has been reclaimed. There will be four lanes on the road over bridges and reclamation. The tunnel features three additional lanes. One lane on either side will be reserved for emergency vehicles and BRTS Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS).