Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's Phenomenal People’s March Ignites a Resurgence within Telangana Congress

Through his remarkable 100-day people’s march, he has successfully instilled a renewed sense of hope and trust within the Telangana Congress.
In a powerful initiative aimed at reviving the fortunes of the Telangana Congress, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka embarked on an inspiring people’s march that spanned over 100 days and covered a distance of more than 1000 kilometers. His relentless efforts to revive the party have captured Telangana's attention. Amidst manipulative political tactics employed by certain factions over the past nine years, the Telangana Congress found solace in his dedicated pursuit of rejuvenation. Ever since Telangana's formation, Congress has been searching for a catalyst to regain voter support and influence. The movement for a separate state in the then United Andhra Pradesh was a milestone in itself, but subsequent manipulations by opportunistic leaders undermined the trust of the people. Influential BRS leaders managed to sway the public with their deceptive tactics, bolstering their own positions while weakening the Congress.
Recognizing the need for a transformative step, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the leader of the Telangana Congress Legislature Party (CLP), took it upon himself to embark on a monumental people’s march across various constituencies in Telangana. With the blessings of AICC leaders such as Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Vikramarka sought to emulate the impact of Rahul Gandhi's recent Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was aimed at countering the ruling NDA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.Drawing inspiration from Rahul Gandhi's campaign, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's people’s march brought him closer to the people of Telangana. Demonstrating his integrity, he engaged in meaningful conversations with the public, actively listening to their concerns and providing solutions. By exemplifying the Congress party's commitment to addressing the issues that mattered most to the citizens, Vikramarka effectively showcased the party's sincerity and dedication.
The people’s march served as a platform for Vikramarka to establish a genuine connection with the people, impressing upon them the values of Congress leaders who are deeply rooted in the community. With his compassionate approach, he not only won the trust of the public but also reignited the fading spirits of the party's cadre. Congress supporters and followers began to comprehend how under the leadership of individuals like Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the party had the potential to usher in a new era of prosperity for the poor.